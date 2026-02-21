Arizona vs. Houston Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Saturday, Feb. 21

Saturday's college basketball action will feature two different matchups between top four teams, something that is unprecedented at this point of the season.

One of the two games will be a massive showdown in the Big 12 between No. 4 Arizona and No. 2 Houston.

Arizona was the No. 1-ranked team in the country with an undefeated 23-0 record, but then suffered two straight losses to the likes of Texas Tech and Kansas. The Wildcats bounced back with a win against BYU, but now they have to take on the No. 2-ranked team in the country in Houston.

A lot is on the line on Saturday as the winner will take over the top spot in the Big 12.

Arizona vs. Houston Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread

Arizona +5.5 (-110)

Houston -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Arizona +220

Houston -275

Total

OVER 141.5 (-110)

UNDER 141.5 (-110)

Arizona vs. Houston How to Watch

Date: Saturday, February 21

Game Time: 3:00 pm ET

Venue: Fertitta Center

How to Watch (TV): ABC

Arizona Record: 24-2 (11-2 in Big 12)

Houston Record: 23-3 (11-2 in Big 12)

Arizona vs. Houston Betting Trends

Arizona is 1-4 ATS in its last five games

The UNDER is 4-1 in Arizona's last five games

Arizona is 4-1 ATS in its last five games as an underdog

Houston is 12-6 ATS in its last 18 games

The UNDER is 5-1 in Houston's last six games

Houston has won 18 straight home games

Arizona vs. Houston Key Player to Watch

Brayden Burries, G - Arizona Wildcats

If you're wondering why Arizona is such a significant underdog, it's because their best forward, Koa Peat, is listed as questionable against Houston. He missed the Wildcats' last game against BYU, which led to them winning but failing to cover the spread. With Peat out of the lineup, even more weight is going to be placed on Brayden Burries' shoulders. He's leading the team in points per game, averaging 15.5, while also averaging 4.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He'll need to have a strong shooting game if they want to compete with Houston.

Arizona vs. Houston Prediction and Pick

If you're looking to bet on Houston because Koa Peat is likely out of the lineup for Arizona, I would tell you to proceed with caution if the line is still at -5.5 in favor of the Cougars. That spread indicates the betting market already expects Peat to be out of the lineup, leaving little value in betting on Houston.

Instead, the move is to zig instead of zag and take the points with Arizona. Then, you'll be left with a great bet if Peat does suit up, and if he doesn't, you still have a chance to cover with a Wildcats team that boasts plenty of depth.

Overall, Arizona is the far better shooting team, ranking 42nd in effective field goal percentage, compared to Houston at 134th, but Arizona can also match Houston defensively, ranking just one spot behind them in defensive efficiency. The two teams rank fourth and fifth in that metric amongst all college basketball teams.

I'll take the points with Arizona in this must-watch matchup on Saturday.

Pick: Arizona +5.5 (-110)

