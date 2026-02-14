Arizona's Lloyd Speaks on Impact of College Gameday

The Arizona Wildcats have had an incredible season up to this point, and they’ll be featured on College Gameday later this week against Texas Tech.

The Wildcats will be looking to get back on the right track after falling to #9 Kansas earlier this week, suffering their first loss of the season. Nonetheless, at 23-1, Arizona has proven itself as one of the top teams in the country. They have built an impressive resume over the course of the season, and will be considered one of the favorites in this year’s NCAA Tournament.

On Saturday, they’ll host #16 Texas Tech in another Big 12 showdown, this time with some extra eyeballs on the matchup. Arizona will also be the host of ESPN’s College Gameday this week, the fifth time in program history that they’ll be featured, and the first time since Feb. 26, 2022, when they hosted Oregon.

A giant screen displays text during ESPN College Gameday inside Allen Fieldhouse on Jan. 31, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Appointment destination

Given the season they are having, it should come as no surprise that the team that has dominated the top of the AP Poll for several weeks is earning the spotlight this weekend. Heading into the matchup, head coach Tommy Lloyd spoke about what it means to play host to College Gameday.

“It’s awesome,” Lloyd said. “Gameday is an honor. I wouldn’t know how many weekends — it’s not a lot — I’m guessing less than 10 weekends a year, and you’re one of the programs they’ve chosen to showcase. I think it says a great thing about our legacy, and I think it says a great thing about the season our team is having. It’s an honor to have them here. It’s an honor and we embrace it, and when you’re at a place like Arizona, basketball means a lot, and anything you can do to promote your program and the university is a good thing.”

Lloyd also mentioned the importance of staying prepared for Texas Tech despite the added hoopla. The Wildcats are currently in the midst of a daunting final stretch of the season that will see them square off with five ranked opponents over their final seven games.

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“There’s a lot of moving parts as you get later in the season, and that comes from a lot of excitement,” Lloyd said. “But, the main thing for us is playing well in the game. The circus around it is a good thing, but the main thing for me as a coach is to make sure our team’s prepared to play.”

