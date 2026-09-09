3 Arizona players who could decide the BYU game

Brent Brennan and the Arizona Wildcats have a huge opportunity in front of them on Saturday against BYU. The matchup is a chance to win the first Big 12 regular-season game of 2026 while securing a top-15 victory and likely vaulting the Wildcats back into the AP Top 25.

The task at hand isn't an easy one, however, with BYU boasting a formidable rushing attack and strong defense in the trenches - not to mention a budding star QB in sophomore Bear Bachmeier.

Arizona has a slew of returners who remember last year's agonizing 2OT home loss to the Cougars and would love nothing more than to erase that memory with a win in Provo on Saturday afternoon.

Below is a look at three key players for Arizona who must play well for the Wildcats to secure a victory:

1. Kedrick Reescano vs. BYU's rushing defense

Sep 5, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Kedrick Reescano (3) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reescano has not forgotten how it felt to lose in 2OT to BYU in Tucson last season.

"It was a sour feeling," the star running back said after Arizona's win over NAU in Week 1. "I think it still gets to a lot of us. Losing that game last year was one of the hardest things that we went through as a team, and being able to go forward and get another opportunity at them, a lot of us have been preparing for this moment."

Reescano played quite well in that game, rushing 13 times for 90 yards and a touchdown, and he'll need to be similarly on his game Saturday for Arizona to win a crucial game in Provo.

The Cougars held FCS opponent Utah Tech to just 49 yards on the ground in Week 1, while Arizona ran for 206 yards against NAU. Reescano had a pair of touchdowns on 48 rushing yards, and his teammate in the backfield, Antwan Roberts, looked excellent as well.

If UA can establish the run and get yards between the tackles, it will help open up Fifita and the passing game - while giving Arizona a chance to win the time of possession battle.

2. Chase Kennedy vs. BYU's rushing attack

Sep 5, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats linebacker Chase Kennedy (7) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not many Arizona players are as familiar with BYU as fifth-year linebacker Chase Kennedy, who spent time at Utah before transferring to Tucson.

Kennedy won't quite call Arizona vs. BYU a rivalry, but he, like Reescano, is ready to wipe away the stink of the last two matchups vs. the Cougars.

“I don’t know if it’ll be a rivalry, but I know that we want to get that taste out of our mouths from these past two years,” said Kennedy.

The star linebacker recorded 2.5 sacks in Week 1 against NAU, and his ability to get to the quarterback and help stuff the run is vital against a very strong BYU offense, led by quarterback Bear Bachmeier and running back LJ Martin.

3. Noah Fifita vs. BYU's defense

Sep 5, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fifita got off to a strong start in Week 1 vs. NAU and carries that momentum into what is widely projected as one of the best quarterback matchups in the Big 12 between him and Bachmeier.

Arizona's signal caller will always be one of the important players on the field for coach Brennan, and that is very much the case against a very powerful BYU defense.

Establishing the run game is crucial to giving Fifita more room to operate, and with an experienced, familiar group of pass catchers, this Arizona offense has a real chance to cook in Provo - and could help put the fifth-year QB in the Heisman Trophy conversation.

Arizona and BYU are set to kick off at 12:30 PM PT on Saturday, Sep. 12. The game will be broadcast on FOX.