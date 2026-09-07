Oklahoma vs. Michigan Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 2

No Week 1 game has led to more discussion and debate than Michigan's 13-12 win against Western Michigan, which came on a buzzer-beating Hail Mary, a play that many people believe shouldn't have happened due to the clock running out on the previous play.

Regardless of what you think should have happened, Michigan is 1-0, escaping a devastating Week 1 upset.

Now, the Wolverines will welcome the Oklahoma Sooners in a Week 2 game between two ranked teams. The Sooners are coming off a 51-0 win against UTEP and are listed as favorites to get the win at Michigan Stadium.

Oklahoma vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Spread

Oklahoma -5.5 (-110)

Michigan +5.5 (-109)

Moneyline

Oklahoma -225

Michigan +186

Total

OVER 43.5 (-110)

UNDER 43.5 (-110)

Oklahoma vs. Michigan How to Watch

Date: Sunday, September 12

Time: Noon ET

Venue: Michigan Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Oklahoma record: 1-0

Michigan record: 1-0

Oklahoma vs. Michigan Betting Trends

Oklahoma won and covered against Michigan last season

The total went UNDER when these two teams met last season

Oklahoma covered the spread and the total went UNDER in their Week 1 game

Michigan failed to cover the spread and the total went UNDER in their Week 1 game

Oklahoma vs. Michigan Key Player to Watch

John Mateer, QB - Oklahoma Sooners

John Mateer entered the season as a Heisman Trophy candidate, and he did nothing to hurt his resume in Week 1 against UTEP. He completed 11-of-17 passes for 225 yards and three touchdowns. He'll have a tougher matchup in Week 2 against Michigan, in what will be the true start to his Heisman campaign.

Oklahoma vs. Michigan Prediction and Best Bet

I'm shocked that the Sooners are just 5.5-point favorites in this game. I understand the argument that we shouldn't overreact to a one-game sample size, but recording only 276 yards and 13 points against a MAC team is a terrible sign of what's to come for the Wolverines.

Bryce Underwood completed just 12-of-22 passes for 170 yards, one touchdown, and an interception. The Wolverines' running back, Jordan Marshall, recorded just 44 yards, averaging only 4.0 yards per rush.

Meanwhile, the Sooners' offense record 401 yards and 51 points while shutting out the UTEP offense.

Let's not get cute with this bet. It's time to lay the points with the Sooners.

Pick: Oklahoma -5.5 (-110) via Caesars

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