2026 Heisman Trophy Odds (CJ Carr, Arch Manning, Darian Mensah Lead Way Ahead of Week 1)

College Football returned on Saturday with a bunch of Week 0 matchups, but the season truly gets underway next week with a loaded Week 1 slate.

That's where we'll see a ton of the top Heisman contenders in action, including potential first-round picks like CJ Carr, Arch Manning, Darian Mensah, Dante Moore and Julian Sayin.

Last year, the Heisman race ended up going to Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (the eventual No. 1 overall pick in the draft), but Ohio State's Sayin gave him a serious run through the campaign. Plus, Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (the eventual No. 3 pick in the draft) made a late push into the conversation.

Carr -- Notre Dame's star quarterback -- opens this season as the favorite to win the Heisman with a slight edge over Texas' Manning. Both players could be first-round selections in the 2027 NFL Draft, and they head a serious group of quarterbacks that all could be in the College Football Playoff.

Sayin is back at Ohio State alongside Jeremiah Smith (+1500), who has the best odds of any non-quarterback to end up winning this award. Ohio State was in the mix to win the National title last season, but it wilted down the stretch in the Big Ten title game and in the College Football Playoff.

Mensah is an interesting candidate as he's set to take over for Carson Beck at Miami. The Miami offense has produced some big quarterback seasons, and the Hurricanes are looking to win the ACC and get back to the College Football Playoff title game after losing to Indiana last year.

Dante Moore, who may have the inside track to the No. 1 pick, is back at Oregon after deciding to stay in college to improve his game. Moore was a Heisman candidate for several weeks last season, and he ended up throwing for 30 scores and 10 picks in 15 games for the Ducks.

Outside of the top group, an interesting pack of veteran quarterbacks that includes Trinidad Chambliss, Josh Hoover, Gunnar Stockton, Jayden Maiava Sam Leavitt, John Mateer and more should also contend for the Heisman.

Ultimately, this market is going to have a lot of movement based on which teams are truly contenders to win the National Championship. Last year, we saw Mendoza come out of nowhere to win, and there were several players (Moore, Mateer, Sayin, Love and more) that had cases at one point and time during the campaign.

Here's a look at the complete odds to win the Heisman Trophy in the 2026 season, with Carr (+700) leading the way.

2026 Heisman Trophy Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

CJ Carr: +700

Arch Manning: +850

Darian Mensah: +950

Dante Moore: +1100

Julian Sayin: +1300

Jeremiah Smith: +1500

Josh Hoover: +1500

Trinidad Chambliss: +1500

Gunner Stockton: +2200

Jayden Maiava: +2500

Sam Leavitt: +2500

John Mateer: +2500

Keelon Russell: +2500

Marcel Reed: +3000

Malachi Toney: +3500

LaNorris Sellers: +4000

Bryce Underwood: +4000

Drew Mestemaker: +5000

Rocco Becht: +5500

Demond Williams Jr.: +5500

Aaron Philo: +5500

Bear Bachmeier: +5500

Conner Weigman: +6500

Byrum Brown:+6500

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele: +6500

Lincoln Kienholz: +7000

Will Hammond: +7000

Faizon Brandon: +7000

Devon Dampier: +8000

Kevin Jennings: +8000

Nico Iamaleava: +8000

Avery Johnson: +8000

Cam Coleman: +8000

Austin Simmons: +10000

Bo Jackson: +10000

Noah Fifita: +10000

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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