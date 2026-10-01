Arizona vs. Cincinnati betting odds, point spread and over/under for Week 5

Brent Brennan and the Arizona Wildcats polished off the non-conference portion of the season with a 3-0 record, after taking down Washington State in Pullman last Saturday.

Now attention fully turns toward Big 12 play, where Arizona is already behind the sticks with a 0-1 record after losing to BYU in Provo back in Week 2. The Wildcats will hope to avoid their first 0-2 start in league play since 2021, and standing in their way is an undefeated Cincinnati Bearcats club making its first-ever trip to Tucson.

In fact, Arizona and Cincinnati have only played once before, and that was in Cincinnati last year when the Wildcats picked up a 30-24 win. Noah Fifita threw for 294 yards and a touchdown, while Kedrick Reescano rushed 13 times for 94 yards and a score on the ground.

What to know about Cincinnati

Sep 19, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats running back Cole Tabb (3) carries the ball for a touchdown against the Miami (OH) RedHawks in the second half at TQL Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This year's Cincinnati team is absolutely dominant on the ground, with an astonishing 270 rushing yards per game - seventh in the entire country and third among power conference teams behind West Virginia and UCLA.

Gi'Bran Payne - a transfer from Notre Dame - has 368 rushing yards through four games this season, and will present a major test for an Arizona run defense that has shown some holes up front.

If the Bearcats can effectively move the chains with Payne and Cole Tabb, it could be a long, long night for the Arizona defense - especially since Cincinnati only has two turnovers on the year, both lost fumbles.

The good news for Arizona is that Cincinnati has yet to play a road game this year, and a late, late kickoff time and a hostile road crowd could throw Bearcats quarterback JC French - who transferred over from Georgia State in the Sun Belt - off his game.

It's also worth noting that Cincinnati is one of the most penalized teams in the entire country, while Arizona is a veteran, disciplined team under coach Brennan. That could be a difference-maker on Saturday night in what is expected to be a very close contest.

Below is a look at the point spread, betting odds, and tv info for Arizona's first Big 12 home game of the season:

Arizona vs. Cincinnati odds, spread, game time and TV channel

Spread: Arizona -6.5 (at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Arizona -250, Cincinnati +202

Over/under: 56.5 points

Records against the spread: Arizona 0-4, Cincinnati 3-1

Game time: 8:00 p.m. Pacific time | Saturday, Oct. 3

Location: Casino Del Sol Stadium | Tucson, Arizona

TV channel: FOX

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.