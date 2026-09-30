Brent Brennan explains what’s behind Arizona’s slow starts ahead of Cincinnati game
In this story:
Brent Brennan and the Arizona Wildcats head into Week 5 coming off a 34-24 win on the road at Washington State. It wasn't always pretty, but the Wildcats got it done and ensured an undefeated non-conference season.
Now attention turns toward the Cincinnati Bearcats, who are 4-0 on the year and 1-0 in conference play after a 31-26 win at home against Kansas State in Week 4.
Coach Brennan spoke to assembled media this week, discussing Arizona's slow start this season, and the performance of key offensive contributors and how they might be deployed going forward in 2026:
On Arizona's slow starts this season
"First play the game you give up a sack, and then drop a 35-yard pass, and so to me there's like some mistakes there. It's kind of that simple, right? Like we're a rhythm offense, and we need to get into that kind of momentum. I think for our defense, there's always going to be a little bit of a learning curve for our defensive staff because we are different. There's no opponent film that they can watch and say, oh, that's what they're going to do against this, because no one plays what we play."
On how RB Ismaila Mahdi will get integrated into the offense
"There's been a lot of conversation about it...there was a little bit of a time for him just getting kind of comfortable. I'm excited that I feel like the process is accelerating, and we're starting to see better versions of [Mahdi]. I think the timing of that is good with where we are in season right now."
On freshman Caleb 'Jet' Smith's breakout
"Let's see what he does at the end of the season. Let's see what that thing looks like as time goes. Like that's the hardest part for freshmen, the season's longer, the practices are longer, everything's more intense, the reps are way more intense. I'm so excited for Jet. He's worked super hard. He's a very mature young man. It's important to him right away. He had the respect of the team because of how hard he worked. When he got here, he was just like that. The plays he made in critical situations were just tremendous."
On safety Cam Chapa's improvement
"I think he's just playing with confidence. I think he knows what to do. I think there's always some of that when a new player that hasn't played the game yet for you, and I think that is showing up for him. He's playing with confidence and he's playing fast, and that's showing up to a lot of positive plays for him."
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Andy Patton is a college basketball writer with deep ties to both Gonzaga and Arizona. A Gonzaga alumnus who graduated in 2013, he has hosted the Locked On Zags podcast covering Gonzaga basketball since 2021 and has co-hosted the Locked On College Basketball podcast since 2022. His years covering the Bulldogs have also given him extensive familiarity with Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd, who spent more than two decades on Mark Few’s staff at Gonzaga before taking over the Wildcats in 2021. Andy has worked in sports media since 2017, with experience covering nearly every major sport. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for USA TODAY from 2017–21, where he also spent time covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and previously served as lead writer for College Sports Wire. He has also covered the NBA, NHL and MLB for various TEGNA outlets, including KREM in Spokane, 12News in Phoenix and KING 5 in Seattle. Andy now lives in Spokane, Washington, with his wife, daughter and dog.Follow AndyPattonCBB