Arizona projected to face SEC team in latest CBS Sports bowl predictions

Brent Brennan and the Arizona Wildcats picked up win No. 6 on Saturday night against Iowa State, securing bowl eligibility for a second straight year - which last occurred in 2014 and 2015.

Arizona (6-1, 3-1) is on a five game winning streak heading into Saturday's massive Big 12 showdown against Texas Tech, a game that could have major ramifications for the conference title race.

But regardless Arizona - who is now ranked No. 22 in the AP Poll - will find themselves in a bowl game this winter, and the latest projection from CBS Sports has the Wildcats squaring off against a stumbling, but very talented, SEC team in Sin City.

Viva Las Vegas

Oct 24, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan celebrates during the third quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Casino Del Sol Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona is projected to take on the No. 16 Tennessee Volunteers in the Las Vegas Bowl on New Year's Eve at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

These two programs have never played each other in football, while Arizona is 1-0 all-time in the Las Vegas Bowl, defeating No. 17 BYU 31-21 in front of 40,000 fans back on Dec. 20, 2008.

Tennessee is 6-2 on the year, coming off a devastating road loss at South Carolina. The Vols led 24-17 in the fourth quarter, but gave up the game-tying touchdown after getting stopped on fourth-and-1, and then fumbled to give the Gamecocks the opportunity at a game winning field goal.

Arizona is one of 12 Big 12 teams with a bowl projection, including two teams in the CFP: BYU (No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 LSU) and Utah (No. 3 seed vs. No. 11 Notre Dame).

The other nine include West Virginia (Independence bowl vs. Cal), Baylor (Poinsettia bowl vs. Oregon State), UCF (Armed Forces bowl vs. Army), Cincinnati (Cactus bowl vs. Michigan), Texas Tech (Pop-Tarts bowl vs. SMU), Houston (Alamo bowl vs. Oregon), Oklahoma State (Texas bowl vs. Oklahoma), Iowa State (First Responder vs. North Texas), and Kansas State (Liberty bowl vs. (Mississippi State).

What's next for Arizona

Oct 10, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Arizona Wildcats cornerback Dwight Bootle II (12) after a defensive play during the third quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona has cruised to three straight Big 12 victories, beating Cincinnati by 27 at home, West Virginia by 21 on the road, and Iowa State by 36 on Saturday in a big time homecoming victory.

Next up is arguably the toughest game remaining on the schedule, a road trip to Lubbock to take on No. 13 Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders dropped five spots from No. 8 to No. 13 after losing at Cincinnati, 37-24, on Saturday evening. Texas Tech has a win over then No. 22 Houston, 28-26, and dominated Arizona State 53-25 at home and Colorado 29-7 on the road.

A win for Arizona in this Halloween battle against Texas Tech helps put the Wildcats in a position to make the Big 12 conference championship game, and gives them an outside look at a College Football Playoff bid.

Arizona and Texas Tech will kickoff at 9:00 AM MST on Saturday, Oct. 31 in a game broadcast on ESPN.