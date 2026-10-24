College Football Playoff Bracket Week 8 Live Projections: Big 12 Vying for Two Bids
After one of the most chaotic weekends in college football, everyone should naturally expect a smooth and straightforward Saturday in the sport, right? No, that’s not how things work. This weekend looks like it could be yet another wild one with College Football Playoff implications all over the country from the early slate through to the nightcap.
With that in mind, here’s how the bracket looks going into Week 8 before it’s set to shift significantly throughout a busy Saturday in the sport.
Live Week 8 College Football Playoff Bracket
- BYU
- Miami
- Notre Dame
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Indiana
- UCLA
- Mississippi
- Tennessee
- Kentucky
- Texas Tech
- Boise State
First Round
- No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Ohio State
- No. 11 Texas Tech at No. 6 Indiana
- No. 10 Kentucky at No. 7 UCLA
- No. 9 Tennessee at No. 8 Mississippi
Quarterfinals
- Cotton Bowl: No. 4 Georgia vs. winner of No. 12 Boise State vs. No. 5 Ohio State
- Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 Notre Dame vs. winner of No. 11 Texas Tech vs. No. 6 Indiana
- Peach Bowl: No. 2 Miami vs. winner of No. 10 Kentucky vs. No. 7 UCLA
- Rose Bowl: No. 1 BYU vs. winner of No. 9 Tennessee vs. No. 8 Mississippi
No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Ohio State
The Broncos will be well rested for their trip to the Palouse to take on traditional Pac-12 power Washington State and might have a pep in their step from James Madison’s loss on Thursday providing some leeway in the Group of 6 race. In Columbus, it appears to be time to regroup for the Buckeyes as they deal with life after Julian Sayin at quarterback ahead of the lengthy trip to USC next Saturday.
No. 11 Texas Tech at No. 6 Indiana
It’s a critical stretch for the Red Raiders in conference play as they hit the road for an early kick at Cincinnati. That’s the first of three away games in the back half of the season that will help determine if they’re capable of giving the Big 12 a second CFP bid. As for the Hoosiers, they’re searching for some redemption on the field after their long winning streak was snapped last week and will be anxious to snag the first win at the Big House for the program in nearly six decades while they’re at it.
No. 10 Kentucky at No. 7 UCLA
Will Stein Mania has gripped the Commonwealth, but that only goes as far as the result on Saturday for the Wildcats as they take on a Vanderbilt team hoping to inch closer to bowl eligibility. The Bruins would love nothing more than to host a Big Blue vs. Power Blue CFP game in the Rose Bowl but have to get past an improved Michigan State side on Saturday afternoon first.
No. 9 Tennessee at No. 8 Mississippi
It’s a dangerous weekend in the SEC with a number of CFP contenders on the road, including both the Rebels and Vols facing off against teams with their backs against the wall. Tennessee is actually an underdog in Columbia, S.C., as it looks to avoid a let down on the fourth Saturday in October while the prime-time spotlight will fall on Ole Miss in Austin.
Cotton Bowl: No. 4 Georgia
The World’s Largest Cocktail Party (Atlanta edition) is still a week away but until then, Kirby Smart’s team will just have to toil in anger following their loss to Auburn. Even with that first blemish on the résumé, the Bulldogs can still be rest assured of their place in the CFP field even as they join a crowded list of one-loss SEC teams.
Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 Notre Dame
Something says they’re going to be stewing well beyond this weekend in South Bend over that controversial loss to BYU, but attention should be properly focused on Navy next Saturday or else that game against Miami will mean nothing.
Peach Bowl: No. 2 Miami
The U is back to being atop the polls for the first time in nearly two decades which means it’s a dangerous time to play an unranked opponent starting a backup quarterback. The Hurricanes do appear to be getting healthier ahead of their contest against Pitt, but will need to make sure they focus on the task at hand with a make-or-break stretch against North Carolina and Notre Dame upcoming.
Rose Bowl: No. 1 BYU
After notching one of the biggest wins in school history, the Cougars will head on the road for a long trip in Orlando while hearing all week about their rivals hosting ESPN’s College GameDay. That’s the letdown of all letdown spots, but something this group is able to overcome if it can execute like it has been this season at UCF.
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Bryan Fischer is a staff writer at Sports Illustrated covering college sports. He joined the SI staff in October 2024 after spending nearly two decades at outlets such as FOX Sports, NBC Sports and CBS Sports. A member of the Football Writers Association of America’s All-America Selection Committee and a Heisman Trophy voter, Fischer has received awards for investigative journalism from the Associated Press Sports Editors and FWAA. He has a bachelor’s in communication from USC.Follow bryandfischer