College Football Playoff Bracket Week 8 Live Projections: Big 12 Vying for Two Bids

After one of the most chaotic weekends in college football, everyone should naturally expect a smooth and straightforward Saturday in the sport, right? No, that’s not how things work. This weekend looks like it could be yet another wild one with College Football Playoff implications all over the country from the early slate through to the nightcap.

With that in mind, here’s how the bracket looks going into Week 8 before it’s set to shift significantly throughout a busy Saturday in the sport.

Live Week 8 College Football Playoff Bracket

BYU Miami Notre Dame Georgia Ohio State Indiana UCLA Mississippi Tennessee Kentucky Texas Tech Boise State

First Round

No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Ohio State

No. 11 Texas Tech at No. 6 Indiana

No. 10 Kentucky at No. 7 UCLA

No. 9 Tennessee at No. 8 Mississippi

Quarterfinals

Cotton Bowl: No. 4 Georgia vs. winner of No. 12 Boise State vs. No. 5 Ohio State

No. 4 Georgia vs. winner of No. 12 Boise State vs. No. 5 Ohio State Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 Notre Dame vs. winner of No. 11 Texas Tech vs. No. 6 Indiana

No. 3 Notre Dame vs. winner of No. 11 Texas Tech vs. No. 6 Indiana Peach Bowl: No. 2 Miami vs. winner of No. 10 Kentucky vs. No. 7 UCLA

No. 2 Miami vs. winner of No. 10 Kentucky vs. No. 7 UCLA Rose Bowl: No. 1 BYU vs. winner of No. 9 Tennessee vs. No. 8 Mississippi

No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Ohio State

The Broncos will be well rested for their trip to the Palouse to take on traditional Pac-12 power Washington State and might have a pep in their step from James Madison’s loss on Thursday providing some leeway in the Group of 6 race. In Columbus, it appears to be time to regroup for the Buckeyes as they deal with life after Julian Sayin at quarterback ahead of the lengthy trip to USC next Saturday.

No. 11 Texas Tech at No. 6 Indiana

It’s a critical stretch for the Red Raiders in conference play as they hit the road for an early kick at Cincinnati. That’s the first of three away games in the back half of the season that will help determine if they’re capable of giving the Big 12 a second CFP bid. As for the Hoosiers, they’re searching for some redemption on the field after their long winning streak was snapped last week and will be anxious to snag the first win at the Big House for the program in nearly six decades while they’re at it.

No. 10 Kentucky at No. 7 UCLA

Will Stein Mania has gripped the Commonwealth, but that only goes as far as the result on Saturday for the Wildcats as they take on a Vanderbilt team hoping to inch closer to bowl eligibility. The Bruins would love nothing more than to host a Big Blue vs. Power Blue CFP game in the Rose Bowl but have to get past an improved Michigan State side on Saturday afternoon first.

No. 9 Tennessee at No. 8 Mississippi

It’s a dangerous weekend in the SEC with a number of CFP contenders on the road, including both the Rebels and Vols facing off against teams with their backs against the wall. Tennessee is actually an underdog in Columbia, S.C., as it looks to avoid a let down on the fourth Saturday in October while the prime-time spotlight will fall on Ole Miss in Austin.

Cotton Bowl: No. 4 Georgia

The World’s Largest Cocktail Party (Atlanta edition) is still a week away but until then, Kirby Smart’s team will just have to toil in anger following their loss to Auburn. Even with that first blemish on the résumé, the Bulldogs can still be rest assured of their place in the CFP field even as they join a crowded list of one-loss SEC teams.

Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 Notre Dame

Something says they’re going to be stewing well beyond this weekend in South Bend over that controversial loss to BYU, but attention should be properly focused on Navy next Saturday or else that game against Miami will mean nothing.

Peach Bowl: No. 2 Miami

The U is back to being atop the polls for the first time in nearly two decades which means it’s a dangerous time to play an unranked opponent starting a backup quarterback. The Hurricanes do appear to be getting healthier ahead of their contest against Pitt, but will need to make sure they focus on the task at hand with a make-or-break stretch against North Carolina and Notre Dame upcoming.

Rose Bowl: No. 1 BYU

After notching one of the biggest wins in school history, the Cougars will head on the road for a long trip in Orlando while hearing all week about their rivals hosting ESPN’s College GameDay. That’s the letdown of all letdown spots, but something this group is able to overcome if it can execute like it has been this season at UCF.

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