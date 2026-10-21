Arizona vs. Iowa State odds, spread and over/under for Week 8
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Brent Brennan and the Arizona Wildcats host the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday evening during Homecoming weekend, with plenty at stake.
Arizona (5-1, 2-1) is looking for win No. 6 on the season, which would ensure bowl eligibility for the second year in a row - something that has not happened since 2014-15.
Additionally, Arizona now has the responsibility to defend its spot in the AP Top 25, which it finally received this week - coming in at No. 25 thanks in part to BYU's win over Notre Dame, which helped strengthen UA's resume.
What to know about Iowa State before facing Arizona
Arizona's path to bowl eligibility - and a Homecoming weekend victory - goes through the Cyclones of Iowa State, who sit 3-3 on the year and 1-2 in Big 12 play, with the lone win coming at home against West Virginia, 45-42, in Week 5.
“We’re playing a really good football team," coach Brennan said on Monday. "I think Coach (Jimmy) Rogers has done a fantastic job, considering the time out of that hire and the roster he’s built, how well coached they are, the physicality they play."
Iowa State is led by star running back Aiden Flora, who has 90 carries for 680 yards and six touchdowns on the season, good for 7.6 yards per carry. He also has 10 receptions for 65 yards in the air, and has thrown a pair of touchdown passes on trick plays as well - making him among the most complete offensive players in the Big 12.
"Their tailback Aiden Flora is like a throwback dude, man," Brennan continued. "He does it all. He runs for touchdowns. He throws them. He catches them. He’s just a total stud. It’s really, really fun to watch him play."
Arizona must find a way to contain Flora and Iowa State quarterback Jaylen Raynor, who's thrown for 1,001 yards and seven touchdowns this season - along with four interceptions.
Below is a look at the point spread, betting odds, and TV info for Arizona's second Big 12 home game of the season:
Arizona vs. Iowa State odds, spread, game time and TV channel
Spread: Arizona -9.5 (at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Moneyline: Arizona -360, Iowa State +280
Over/under: 50.5 points
Records against the spread: Arizona 2-4, Iowa State 2-3-1
Game time: 5:30 p.m. Mountain Standard Time | Saturday, Oct. 24
Location: Casino Del Sol Stadium | Tucson, Arizona
TV channel: ESPN2
Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Andy Patton is a college basketball writer with deep ties to both Gonzaga and Arizona. A Gonzaga alumnus who graduated in 2013, he has hosted the Locked On Zags podcast covering Gonzaga basketball since 2021 and has co-hosted the Locked On College Basketball podcast since 2022. His years covering the Bulldogs have also given him extensive familiarity with Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd, who spent more than two decades on Mark Few’s staff at Gonzaga before taking over the Wildcats in 2021. Andy has worked in sports media since 2017, with experience covering nearly every major sport. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for USA TODAY from 2017–21, where he also spent time covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and previously served as lead writer for College Sports Wire. He has also covered the NBA, NHL and MLB for various TEGNA outlets, including KREM in Spokane, 12News in Phoenix and KING 5 in Seattle. Andy now lives in Spokane, Washington, with his wife, daughter and dog.Follow AndyPattonCBB