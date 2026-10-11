Arizona still not ranked in AP Top 25 despite 5-1 start

Brent Brennan and the Arizona Wildcats dominated each of their last two conference opponents, and now sit 5-1 overall with their only loss coming against a legitimate CFP contender in BYU - a game Arizona led for most of the first half.

That apparently doesn't impress the AP voters enough to slot this Wildcats team into the AP Top 25, although they did move onto the cusp of inclusion after this week's 52-31 win over West Virginia.

Arizona's 82 votes placed them 28th overall, just behind Wisconsin and Oregon among teams not in the top 25. They are the only Big 12 team in the receiving votes category, while BYU (No. 8), Texas Tech (10), Utah (11), Oklahoma State (18), and Houston (20) are all inside the top 25.

What gives?

Arizona went a perfect 3-0 in non-conference games and is off to a 2-1 start in Big 12 play, having cruised past West Virginia on the road this past week after dismantling Cincinnati the previous week at home, 34-7.

The lone loss is to a top 10 team in the country in BYU, a game Arizona led 17-14 at halftime and by far the closest home game the Cougars have played this season.

Oct 10, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) throws a pass during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona's win equity is likely holding them back, although Cincinnati was undefeated before Arizona's comfortable win, while West Virginia has a win over a previously ranked Virginia team.

Comparing Arizona's resume to some of the teams at the bottom of the poll, including No. 24 SMU (4-1) and No. 23 Boise State (5-1) certainly seems to favor the Wildcats.

SMU has two power conference wins - by three points at Florida State and nine points at home vs. Boston College - while their loss was on the road against a Louisville team that is currently 3-3 and not receiving any votes in the AP poll.

Meanwhile Boise State's lone loss is to an Oregon team that was top five at the time, but is currently not in the top 25 after a loss against UCLA this past weekend. The Broncos best win is at home against Memphis, and they narrowly escaped on the road last week at Fresno State.

Arizona likely won't make much headway this week thanks to a bye, but they have a chance to sneak into the top 25 the following week when they host Iowa State at Casino Del Sol Stadium on Oct. 24. The time and TV information for that contest will be revealed at a later date.