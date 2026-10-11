Arizona still not ranked in AP Top 25 despite 5-1 start
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Brent Brennan and the Arizona Wildcats dominated each of their last two conference opponents, and now sit 5-1 overall with their only loss coming against a legitimate CFP contender in BYU - a game Arizona led for most of the first half.
That apparently doesn't impress the AP voters enough to slot this Wildcats team into the AP Top 25, although they did move onto the cusp of inclusion after this week's 52-31 win over West Virginia.
Arizona's 82 votes placed them 28th overall, just behind Wisconsin and Oregon among teams not in the top 25. They are the only Big 12 team in the receiving votes category, while BYU (No. 8), Texas Tech (10), Utah (11), Oklahoma State (18), and Houston (20) are all inside the top 25.
What gives?
Arizona went a perfect 3-0 in non-conference games and is off to a 2-1 start in Big 12 play, having cruised past West Virginia on the road this past week after dismantling Cincinnati the previous week at home, 34-7.
The lone loss is to a top 10 team in the country in BYU, a game Arizona led 17-14 at halftime and by far the closest home game the Cougars have played this season.
Arizona's win equity is likely holding them back, although Cincinnati was undefeated before Arizona's comfortable win, while West Virginia has a win over a previously ranked Virginia team.
Comparing Arizona's resume to some of the teams at the bottom of the poll, including No. 24 SMU (4-1) and No. 23 Boise State (5-1) certainly seems to favor the Wildcats.
SMU has two power conference wins - by three points at Florida State and nine points at home vs. Boston College - while their loss was on the road against a Louisville team that is currently 3-3 and not receiving any votes in the AP poll.
Meanwhile Boise State's lone loss is to an Oregon team that was top five at the time, but is currently not in the top 25 after a loss against UCLA this past weekend. The Broncos best win is at home against Memphis, and they narrowly escaped on the road last week at Fresno State.
Arizona likely won't make much headway this week thanks to a bye, but they have a chance to sneak into the top 25 the following week when they host Iowa State at Casino Del Sol Stadium on Oct. 24. The time and TV information for that contest will be revealed at a later date.
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Andy Patton is a college basketball writer with deep ties to both Gonzaga and Arizona. A Gonzaga alumnus who graduated in 2013, he has hosted the Locked On Zags podcast covering Gonzaga basketball since 2021 and has co-hosted the Locked On College Basketball podcast since 2022. His years covering the Bulldogs have also given him extensive familiarity with Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd, who spent more than two decades on Mark Few’s staff at Gonzaga before taking over the Wildcats in 2021. Andy has worked in sports media since 2017, with experience covering nearly every major sport. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for USA TODAY from 2017–21, where he also spent time covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and previously served as lead writer for College Sports Wire. He has also covered the NBA, NHL and MLB for various TEGNA outlets, including KREM in Spokane, 12News in Phoenix and KING 5 in Seattle. Andy now lives in Spokane, Washington, with his wife, daughter and dog.Follow AndyPattonCBB