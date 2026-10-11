Projecting AP Top 25 After College Football Week 6: Oklahoma Stuns Texas, and a New No. 1 Emerges

It’s a dog-eat-dog world in the SEC, and Saturday was evidence of that. The Red River Rivalry, where rankings are merely a suggestion and nothing more, produced yet another classic that saw a reeling Oklahoma team stun top-ranked Texas with a game-winning field goal in the final seconds.

And that wasn’t the only SEC game to come down to the wire. Kentucky’s Will Stein, a week after showing some serious cojones to go for two and the win in overtime against South Carolina, did it again, this time against No. 10 LSU. Then, the Bulldogs outlasted the Crimson Tide in a contest that saw the heavyweights each land sizable blows in their own way. Georgia may or may not have gotten one past the ref.

Over in the Big Ten, Curt Cignetti’s Hoosiers took Nebraska’s best punch and lived to tell the tale while Bob Chesney’s storybook start at UCLA continued with a road upset of Oregon. What does it all mean?

Sunday’s AP Top 25 rankings are going to be very, very interesting.

Projected the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 6

1. Georgia Bulldogs (6–0, 4–0 SEC)

Week 6: Beat No. 6 Alabama, 20–17

Week 7: Vs. Auburn, 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday

In a battle of SEC heavyweights, it was the Bulldogs who emerged victorious, albeit in somewhat controversial fashion after a pass interference no-call helped stall a potential Alabama go-ahead touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter. But the Bulldogs won’t be apologizing for this one.

The offense was an explosive play machine against one of the best defenses in the country, averaging over a first down per pass attempt and 5.3 yards per rush en route to 206 yards on the ground. Defensively, coach Kirby Smart changed up the looks pre-snap to help keep dynamic Crimson Tide quarterback Keelon Russell off-balance and uncomfortable, though the Bulldogs did yield some explosives before tightening up in the second half.

These games have featured razor-thin margins—see last year’s 24–21 Alabama win—and this time, Georgia was the better, more physical team overall. Now, the Bulldogs will attempt to avoid the wicked SEC hangover that’s been going around.

2. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6–0)

Week 6: Beat Stanford, 58–7

Week 7: At BYU, 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday

Notre Dame–Stanford was effectively over at the half, with the Fighting Irish taking a 37–0 lead into the locker room. Heck, the game may have been over from the first possession, as Irish defensive end Boubacar Traore sacked Cardinal quarterback Davis Warren and forced a fumble, then Notre Dame punched in a rushing score four plays later. The Irish never looked back.

The Fighting Irish defense, led by the uber-athletic Traore, was immovable against the run and forced two takeaways. Offensively, it’s almost as if coach Marcus Freeman has been holding an open tryout to find the heirs apparent to Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price. True freshman Jonaz Walton, who rumbled for 181 yards and two scores after running for 120 against North Carolina last week, has literally taken the opportunity and run with it.

Notre Dame has now won 16 straight games, each of them by 10-plus points, entering a top-10 matchup next week against BYU.

3. Miami Hurricanes (5–0, 3–0 ACC)

Week 6: Bye

Week 7: Vs. Florida State, 7 p.m. ET Saturday

Can’t you just imagine Hurricanes offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson crying Jerry Seinfeld–esque crocodile tears for two of the SEC’s top-10 squads, Texas and Alabama both of whom took losses in Week 6? Hosting a Florida State team that has lost 11 straight true road games is the definition of a soft landing coming out of the bye.

4. Ohio State Buckeyes (5–1, 3–0 Big Ten)

Week 6: Beat Maryland, 45–16

Week 7: At Indiana, noon ET Saturday

Just when you thought Jeremiah Smith couldn’t get any more dangerous, the Buckeyes decided to get him the ball in space and let him create after the catch, which he did on both of his touchdown receptions to continue his Heisman campaign and reign of terror against a secondary near you. While the offense again ran through Smith, it was encouraging to see offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, a run designer by trade, lean on the ground game to the tune of 23 carries, a season-high 107 yards and two touchdowns for Bo Jackson.

On defense, the Buckeyes failed to generate a sack or takeaway, but limited the Terrapins to just 2.6 yards per pass and 2.9 yards per rush, yet another dominant showing for the unit.

If there’s something to nitpick, it’s the two turnovers from quarterback Julian Sayin, both of which led to points for Maryland. That will need to get cleaned up before the trip to Indiana next week. But with multiple weapons joining the weekly Jeremiah Smith party and the defense flying around, the Buckeyes are in a great spot entering the Big Ten title game rematch.

5. Indiana Hoosiers (6–0, 3–0 Big Ten)

Week 6: Beat Nebraska, 20–17

Week 7: Vs. Ohio State, noon ET Saturday

Even the demanding Curt Cignetti had to be pleased with how his team responded against Nebraska. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For three quarters at a windy Memorial Stadium, it looked like the defending champions were going to be swept away by the upstart Cornhuskers, who were able to extend drives against the Hoosiers defense while taking away the engine of the Indiana offense: the running game.

Then, the fourth quarter happened. Down 17–6, the Hoosiers’ transfers showed up big time. Transfer quarterback Josh Hoover connected with transfer wideout Nick Marsh on not one, but two explosive plays to give the Hoosiers the lead, the second of which came on one of the better fourth-and-short play calls you’ll ever see. Then, transfer edge rusher Tobi Osunsanmi came up with the fourth-down sack that all but sealed the win.

Some cracks in the armor have begun to show for Cignetti’s Hoosiers, but even the fastidious coach couldn’t have asked for a better response from his team when they needed it most. Up next is a rematch of last year’s Big Ten title game against Ohio State.

6. Texas Longhorns (4–1, 1–1 SEC)

Week 6: Lost to Oklahoma, 27–24

Week 7: Vs. No. 16 Florida, noon ET Saturday

One should always expect the unexpected when it comes to the Red River Rivalry. Unfortunately for Texas fans, the unexpected in this case was all three phases failing them at one point or another. The special teams malfunctioned for a first time in the second quarter, as the Sooners blocked a Texas punt backed up deep in Longhorns’ territory, resulting in a touchdown and new life for the Sooners. In the third quarter, a 29-yard Texas punt gifted Oklahoma a half field, with which the Sooners scored a touchdown to tie the game.

Offensively, outside of explosive plays, the Texas offense struggled to string together drives, punting eight times. Arch Manning giveth and taketh away, throwing a pick-six, rebounding in clutch fashion with a methodical touchdown drive, then throwing another costly pick with the pressure in his face and the Longhorns nearing field goal range with 20 seconds remaining.

Then, the Longhorns defense, which had dominated the first quarter, allowed the Sooners to work the sideline to pick up 33 yards on their first two plays after the second Manning pick, getting into range for the eventual game-winning field goal.

Texas had every chance to win this game at the end, but the mistakes were ultimately too much for the Longhorns to overcome against their bitter rival. A revenge opportunity looms next week against Florida, the team who really doomed the Longhorns’ 2025 College Football Playoff hopes.

7. BYU Cougars (5–0, 3–0 Big 12)

Week 6: Beat Iowa State, 24–10

Week 7: Vs. Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday

Bear Bachmeier’s back is hurting these days from carrying the BYU offense. If wondering about the kind of company he is keeping these days, look no further than this statistic: Bachmeier, against a feisty Iowa State team, threw for 329 yards and ran for 109 on the ground, joining Taysom Hill and Steve Young as the only Cougars quarterbacks to exceed those totals in a single game.

While the Cougars have left points on the board the last couple weeks, it’s been extremely impressive what Bachmeier, shouldering a bigger workload on the ground with LJ Martin sidelined, has been able to do for this team, giving him some sneaky Heisman appeal.

Perhaps the bigger development on Friday night was just how dominant the Cougars defense was. Kelly Poppinga’s unit surrendered just 98 passing yards, held the Cyclones to 2 of 13 on third downs and registered seven tackles for loss to go along with three sacks. If the Cougars can consistently pressure the quarterback like that against Notre Dame next week—or even half as well as that—they’ll have a shot at springing the upset.

8. Ole Miss Rebels (4–1, 2–1 SEC)

Week 6: Beat Vanderbilt, 52–17

Week 7: Vs. Missouri, 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday

How did the Rebels respond off of a bye week and a crushing loss to Florida before that? By hanging the most points they’ve scored all season, 42, on the road against Vanderbilt in the first half alone.

It was good to see Kewan Lacy, who plunged into the end zone for a two-yard score in the first quarter, back on the field. Even better to see that the Rebels hardly needed his services. Trinidad Chambliss, sticking to the short and intermediate areas of the field, sliced and diced the Commodores to the tune of four total touchdowns, three through the air.

And Pete Golding’s defense looked like it was watching highlights of the Florida game on repeat all bye week long, because the unit dialed up the pressure, racking up three sacks and four turnovers, even scoring a touchdown to add to the final tally.

After getting gashed on the ground by the Gators, the Missouri Tigers’ red-hot rushing attack will be a great litmus test for where Golding’s defense is at.

9. Alabama Crimson Tide (5–1, 3–1 SEC)

Week 6: Lost to No. 2 Georgia, 20–17

Week 7: At Tennessee, 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday

Alabama was oh-so-close to pulling off a win over Georgia on Saturday night at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide looked to have scored a huge momentum swing right before the half when coach Kalen DeBoer pushed all his chips to the center of the table and went for the go-ahead touchdown down 10–7 rather than kick the game-tying field goal. It paid off.

After some struggles, the Tide were able to move the ball downfield, though the Georgia defense seemed to take the top off of the Keelon Russell–led attack, keeping the explosive quarterback mostly in check.

Alabama will be thinking about that surprising fourth-quarter pass interference no-call for a while. The Tide won’t have long to lick their wounds though, for a tough road trip to Tennessee awaits next week.

10. Texas Tech Red Raiders (5–0, 2–0 Big 12)

Week 6: Bye

Week 7: Vs. Arizona State, 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday

The Red Raiders, on a bye and watching Week 6 from the couch, are like the kid who did nothing on the group project but still got an A. Texas Tech did nothing this week and gets the benefit of bumping up into the top 10. It’s not undeserved though, given the way the defense played in its fourth-quarter domination of Colorado last week. The Red Raiders get a spunky Arizona State team next week.

11. Utah Utes (5–0, 2–0 Big 12)

Week 6: Beat Kansas, 41–24

Week 7: At Colorado, 10:15 p.m. ET Saturday

12. UCLA Bruins (5–0, 3–0 Big Ten)

Week 6: Beat No. 13 Oregon, 17–15

Week 7: Vs. Wisconsin, TBD Saturday

13. Missouri Tigers (5–1, 2–1 SEC)

Week 6: Beat Texas A&M, 27–6

Week 7: At Ole Miss, 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday

14. Tennessee Volunteers (5–1, 2–1 SEC)

Week 6: Beat Arkansas, 24–17

Week 7: Vs. Alabama, 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday

15. Oklahoma State Cowboys (4–1, 2–0 Big 12)

Week 6: Beat UCF, 42–28

Week 7: At Houston, 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday

16. Mississippi State Bulldogs (4–1, 2–1 SEC)

Week 6: Bye

Week 7: At LSU, noon ET Saturday

17. Iowa Hawkeyes (5–1, 2–1 Big Ten)

Week 6: Beat Washington, 41–24

Week 7: Bye

18. USC Trojans (6–1, 3–1 Big Ten)

Week 6: Beat Penn State, 31–23

Week 7: Bye

19. Houston Cougars (5–1, 2–1 Big 12)

Week 6: Beat Kansas State, 35–16

Week 7: Vs. Oklahoma State, 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday

20. Kentucky Wildcats (5–1, 3–1 SEC)

Week 6: Beat No. 10 LSU, 35–34

Week 7: At Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday

21. Oregon Ducks (3–2, 1–1 Big Ten)

Week 6: Lost to No. 21 UCLA, 17–15

Week 7: Vs. Nebraska, TBD Saturday

22. Boise State Broncos (5–1, 2–0 Pac-12)

Week 6: Beat Fresno State, 38–31

Week 7: Bye

23. LSU Tigers (4–2, 1–2 SEC)

Week 6: Lost to Kentucky, 35–34

Week 7: Vs. Mississippi State, noon ET Saturday

24. SMU Mustangs (4–1, 2–1 ACC)

Week 6: Bye

Week 7: Vs. Virginia, noon ET Saturday

25. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5–1, 3–1 ACC)

Week 6: Beat NC State, 38–14

Week 7: At California, 10:30 p.m. ET Saturday

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