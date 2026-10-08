Arizona vs. West Virginia odds, spread and over/under for Week 6

Brent Brennan and the Arizona Wildcats are 4-1 on the year after dismantling previously undefeated Cincinnati, 34-7, at home on Saturday evening.

Arizona (4-1, 1-1 in Big 12) now heads out to the country roads of West Virginia, where they will face a high-scoring Mountaineers squad in the midst of a two-game losing streak.

West Virginia bullied then No. 25 Virginia, 38-27, in Week 3 to build momentum heading into Big 12 play. Things haven't gone well for coach Rich Rodriguez's team since then, however, with an ugly 41-24 home loss to Oklahoma State followed by a shootout at Iowa State that ended in a 45-42 defeat after Cyclones running back Aiden Flora scored his fifth touchdown with 1:57 left in the fourth quarter.

Meet the Mountaineers

Iowa State linebacker Sullivan Schlimgen (7) takes down West Virginia quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. (3) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cincinnati presented a challenge for Arizona's run defense, a challenge the Wildcats more than met after holding the Bearcats to a season-low 87 yards on the ground.

Now they'll level up against the best rushing attack in the country. WVU has 1,470 rushing yards on the season, which not only leads the FBS but is 133 yards more than second place, Army, and 190 yards more than the next high major team in South Carolina.

West Virginia's 294 rushing yards per game is third in the FBS, and its 17 rushing touchdowns is tied for third. A big part of the ground attack for the Mountaineers is the dual-threat ability of quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr., who has a whopping 574 rushing yards and 11(!) rushing touchdowns on the season - which is tied with Florida running back Jadan Baugh for the most in the country.

Hawkins is good in the air as well, with 836 passing yards and a quality 7:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio through West Virginia's first five games.

Defensive woes

Oct 3, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Rich Rodriguez watches his team play the Iowa State Cyclones during the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The good news for Arizona is that West Virginia is about as bad defensively as it is good offensively.

The Mountaineers surrender 168.4 rushing yards per game, 108th in the country, and a shockingly bad 288.2 yards per game in the air - 133rd out of 138 FBS teams and only ahead of Stanford among P4 teams.

Arizona, even without wideouts Gio Richardson, Chris Hunter, and Tre Spivey, moved the ball quite well against Cincinnati last week, and should have an even easier time doing so on Saturday - even on the road with an early 9:00 AM kickoff.

Below is a look at the point spread, betting odds, and TV info for Arizona's second road game of the season:

Arizona vs. West Virginia odds, spread, game time and TV channel

Spread: Arizona -3.5 (at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Arizona -164, West Virginia +136

Over/under: 62.5 points

Records against the spread: Arizona 1-4, West Virginia 2-2-1

Game time: 9:00 a.m. Pacific time | Saturday, Oct. 10

Location: Mountaineer Field | Morgantown, West Virginia

TV channel: TNT

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.