College Football ATS Picks for Every Top 25 Game in Week 2 (Bet Oklahoma to Cover vs. Michigan)

If Week 1 of the college football season had you hoping for some closer games, I have some bad news for you. The Week 2 slate is largely lopsided affairs once again as the top teams in the nation continue their out of conference schedules against inferior opponents in preparation for their conference competition.

Betting games with big spreads can be a tough task, but it's one that I'm willing to handle. In this article, I'm going to make a spread pick for every game involving a top 25 ranked team this week.

College Football Week 2 Spread Picks

All odds listed are via FanDuel Sportsbook

Florida A&M vs. No. 7 Miami Prediction

Pick: Miami -57.5 (-110)

Norfolk State vs. No. 25 Virginia Prediction

Pick: Virginia -45.5 (-105)

Villanova vs. No. 24 Louisville Prediction

Pick: Louisville -37.5 (-106)

No. 23 Missouri vs. Kansas Prediction

Pick: Missouri -5.5 (-115)

Howard vs. No. 5 Indiana Prediction

Pick: Indiana -55.5 (-110)

No. 6 Oregon vs. Oklahoma State Prediction

Pick: Oregon -22.5 (-115)

Arizona State vs. Texas A&M Prediction

Pick: Arizona +14.5 (-114)

Texas A&M should certainly be favored in this game, but I'm not ready to lay this many points on them, especially after how smooth the Sun Devils looked on both sides of the ball in Week 1.

Texas A&M ranked 22nd in EPA per play last season and 24th in opponent EPA per play. Meanwhile, the Sun Devils ranked 54th and 41st in those two metrics. If they post similar metrics in 2026, there's not enough there to justify the Aggies being 14.5-point favorites.

No. 16 Penn State vs. Temple Prediction

Pick: Temple +23.5 (-102)

Penn State may have put up 45 points against Marshall last week, but there are a few red flags that appeared in their offensive performance. Most importantly, they averaged just 3.6 yards per carry, struggling to carry the ball effectively all game against the Thundering Herd. That's bad news for them moving forward if the only thing they can do is pass.

No. 11 Oklahoma vs. Michigan Prediction

Pick: Oklahoma -5.5 (-110)

I'm shocked that the Sooners are just 5.5-point favorites in this game. I understand the argument that we shouldn't overreact to a one-game sample size, but recording only 276 yards and 13 points against a MAC team is a terrible sign of what's to come for the Wolverines. Bryce Underwood completed just 12-of-22 passes for 170 yards, one touchdown, and an interception. The Wolverines' running back, Jordan Marshall, recorded just 44 yards, averaging only 4.0 yards per rush. Meanwhile, the Sooners' offense record 401 yards and 51 points while shutting out the UTEP offense.

Western Kentucky vs. No. 2 Georgia Prediction

Pick: Georgia -40.5 (-115)

No. 12 Alabama vs. Kentucky Prediction

Pick: Kentucky +10.5 (-110)

You first thought maybe to back Alabama in this spot, but we have to keep reminding ourselves that this is no longer Nick Saban's Crimson Tide. This team is a shell of its former self, and despite beating East Carolina by 38 points in Week 1, I have some questions about their performance in that game. Russell completed just 18-of-30 passes in that game, and their rushing attack averaged only 4.6 yards per carry. I'd expect better against the Pirates. Don't be surprised if Kentucky's offense can hang with them in this game.

Rice vs. No. 3 Notre Dame Prediction

Pick: Notre Dame -44.5 (-110)

Arizona vs. No. 15 BYU Prediction

Pick: Arizona +7.5 (-110)

Utah State vs. No. 19 Washington Prediction

Pick: Utah State +26.5 (-110)

Southern vs. No. 22 Houston Prediction

Pick: Southern +50.5. (-114)

No. 18 Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech Prediction

Pick: Tennessee -12.5 (-110)

If Week 1 is any indication, Tennessee should be able to do what it wants against the Georgia Tech defense. Not only did the Volunteers rack up 56 points, but they also gained 638 yards despite letting their backups get plenty of playing time. Meanwhile, the Georgia Tech offense was extremely disappointing, racking up just 288 yards against a Colorado defense that wasn't expected to be a strong unit heading into this season. They ran the ball 30 times and gained an average of only 1.7 yards per rush. There are too many red flags surrounding Georgia Tech to think Tennessee doesn't run away with the win and cover in this spot.

Louisiana Tech vs. LSU Prediction

Pick: LSU -35.5 (+100)

No. 13 Texas Tech vs. Oregon State Prediction

Pick: Texas Tech -26.5 (-110)

Iowa State vs. No. 21 Iowa Prediction

Pick: Iowa State +13.5 (+100)

No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 4 Texas Prediction

Pick: Ohio State +1.5 (-110)

Charlotte vs. Ole Miss Prediction

Pick: Charlotte +47.5 (-114)

Arkansas vs. No. 20 Utah Prediction

Pick: Utah -12.5 (-110)

Louisiana vs. No. 14 USC Prediction

Pick: USC -30.5 (-110)

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