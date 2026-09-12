Arizona vs. BYU: 5 things to watch for in Saturday's Big 12 opener

The Arizona Wildcats and BYU Cougars square off on Saturday afternoon in the first Big 12 Conference matchup of the 2026 college football season, with Arizona looking to avenge last year's 2OT loss in Tucson.

A pair of players who were on last year's team - running back Ismail Mahdi and linebacker Max Harris - will now get a chance to help in that mission, after being granted eligibility by a TRO in Pima County.

Arizona will reportedly activate the pair of fifth-year seniors ahead of Saturday's game, creating another fun storyline in what is developing into a true Big 12 rivalry between longtime friends Brent Brennan and Kalani Sitake.

Below is a look at five things to watch for on Saturday when these two teams kick off, which is slated to happen at 12:30 PM PT on FOX.

1. How much will Mahdi and Harris play?

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats linebacker Max Harris (4) against the Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at Arizona Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Friday, Arizona confirmed what many expected: that running back Ismail Mahdi and linebacker Max Harris will both be added to the roster ahead of Saturday's showdown.

Mahdi was Arizona's leading rusher in 2025, while Harris finished third on the team in tackles. Both have been practicing with the team, so it would not be a surprise to see them integrated early and often at their respective positions.

The duo not only adds key talent and depth on both sides of the ball, but they were not on the initial BYU scouting report and could present matchup problems for the Cougars - and in a game like this, any possible advantage matters.

Sources: Arizona is formally adding two key starters from last year to the roster, 2025 leading rusher Ismail Mahdi and third-leading tackler Max Harris. Both have been cleared for competition and will travel with Arizona to face No. 15 BYU. pic.twitter.com/IkzrtNsrs2 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 11, 2026

2. Can Arizona establish the run early?

Arizona scored on three of its first four possessions in Week 1 against NAU, and while a start that good is unlikely on the road against a top 15 team - it's crucial the Wildcats set the tone early if they want to pull off an upset over BYU.

Offensively, Arizona must establish the run early, moving the chains with Mahdi, Kedrick Reescano, and Antwan Roberts and wearing out BYU's defense - which will make life even easier for star quarterback Noah Fifita.

3. Fifita vs. Bachmeier could decide the game

Sep 5, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars quarterback Bear Bachmeier (47) runs for a first down against Utah Tech Trailblazers defensive back Quincy Lejay (17) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fifita vs. Bear Bachmeier might be the best quarterback battle in the Big 12, pitting two elite signal callers against each other in the first conference game of the season.

Fifita is the savvy veteran with 41 career starts and over 800 career completions, while Bachmeier burst onto the scene as a true freshman last year as a dual-threat monster. He threw just seven interceptions in his first season - although it's worth noting two of them did come against Arizona in Tucson.

Both quarterbacks are great at avoiding turnovers and making the right plays, and whoever is sharper on Saturday afternoon is likely to head home with a W.

4. Can Arizona contain star RB LJ Martin?

Sep 5, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars running back Lj Martin (4) runs for a first down against the Utah Tech Trailblazers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona completely eliminated the run game against NAU in Week 1, holding the Lumberjacks to -7 rushing yards, and they'll need to bring that same intensity to Provo against a vaunted BYU attack.

Senior LJ Martin is among the best running backs in the Big 12, and arguably the country. He led the conference last year with 236 carries and 1,305 rushing yards, while getting into the end zone 12 times to boot.

Preventing Martin from bullying his way to first downs is vital for Arizona to get their defense off the field, giving them more chances to punch it in with Fifita and company.

5. Will crowd be a factor?

Nov 29, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; A view of LaVell Edwards Stadium before a game between the BYU Cougars and the UCF Knights. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brennan was adamant in his weekly press conference that the Provo crowd didn't have an impact on Arizona's loss back in 2024. Did the veteran head coach drop a little bulletin board material on the Cougars with those comments?

The BYU crowd is always loud and enthusiastic, but it wouldn't be a shock if there's a little added mustard this week after Brennan's comments - which only further solidifies this as a budding rivalry in the Big 12.