Arizona lands RB commit

Brown is a 6-0, 180-pound running back from Sterling HS in Houston, TX. Brown is a 3-star back but is generally considered one of the top all purpose backs by 247Sports. Brown is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 11 all-purpose RB in the 2020 class and their 247Composite has him ranked No. 12. ESPN ranks him as the No. 62 back in the nation.

Brown chose Arizona over Michigan State and Houston. He also had offers from Missouri, Nebraska, Texas Tech, Arkansas, Utah and Colorado.

Brown rushed just 62 times for 848 yards and 15 scores. He averaged 13.7 yards per carry. He also caught 42 passes for 1,104 yards and 15 more scores. Including returns, he had 2,082 all purpose yards. He added an interception on defense.