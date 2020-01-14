ArizonaMaven
Arizona lands RB commit

Brad Allis

Brown is a 6-0, 180-pound running back from Sterling HS in Houston, TX. Brown is a 3-star back but is generally considered one of the top all purpose backs by 247Sports. Brown is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 11 all-purpose RB in the 2020 class and their 247Composite has him ranked No. 12. ESPN ranks him as the No. 62 back in the nation.

Brown chose Arizona over Michigan State and Houston. He also had offers from Missouri, Nebraska, Texas Tech, Arkansas, Utah and Colorado.

Brown rushed just 62 times for 848 yards and 15 scores. He averaged 13.7 yards per carry. He also caught 42 passes for 1,104 yards and 15 more scores. Including returns, he had 2,082 all purpose yards. He added an interception on defense. 

Oregon State shuts down Arizona 82-65 in Corvallis

Oregon State sends Arizona packing in 82-65 win over the Wildcats in Corvallis.

Gary Randazzo

Arizona women's basketball: Tucson gets on board

Adia Barnes' program brings together fun, fans and plenty of winning

Anthony Gimino

Arizona Wildcats make final defensive hire

Staff complete for new coordinator Paul Rhoads

Brad Allis

Arizona's Nico Mannion attempts to give the Wildcats the lead over Oregon in the waning moments of overtime.

Arizona drops a heartbreaker in Eugene, falling to the ninth-ranked Ducks 74-73 in overtime.

Gary Randazzo

No. 24 Arizona visits No. 9 Oregon in Eugene on Thursday.

The Wildcats and Ducks have basically owned the Pac-12 Conference in recent years. Tonight pits two of the league's best in a pivotal, early-season matchup in Eugene.

Gary Randazzo

Ex-Arizona Wildcat Ka'Deem Carey 'excited' for longer stay in CFL

He signs extension with the Calgary Stampeders

Anthony Gimino

Arizona's Miller: Transfer James Akinjo is PG 'you love to have'

Miller likes players who won Big East Freshman of the Year honors

Anthony Gimino

Arizona basketball: Wildcats offer 4-star big

Arizona did not have to look far for its latest scholarship offer, though the prospect comes from half a world away.

Brad Allis

Arizona Wildcats tab Eggen as DL coach

He's part of the staff of new coordinator Paul Rhoads.

Brad Allis

Instant Analysis: Arizona routs ASU 75-47

Arizona controls rival ASU from the opening tip to win its Pac-12 opener, 75-47.

Gary Randazzo

