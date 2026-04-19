Arizona's Savaiinaea Adjusting Well Amid Big Season

Just two more practices and a showcase remain in the latest spring training camp for Arizona. After that, a small break is taken before the start of summer camp. It is during this time that teammates learn to bond with new teammates and build on the camaraderie formed with old ones in the 2025-2026 season.

Not only that, but the team's veterans use light practices to further improve the skills they developed last year. Julian Savaiinaea is one of those players who has the opportunity to further develop his elite-level skills on the defensive line, which has grabbed his coaches' attention.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Sims (2) is tackled by Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Julian Savaiinaea (41) in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Savaiinaea, a 6-foot-3, 282-pound redshirt junior out of Tafuna, American Samoa, has already proven he can not only start on defense but also excel at his craft and become one of the better players in the Big 12.

A powerful, quick defensive lineman, Savaiinaea has all the tools needed to be a great player in Danny Gonzales' system, and he showed that last year, racking up 18 tackles and a sack. The defensive line coach said that Savaiinaea is "One of those athletes, from the weight room, to the classroom, to the field, he has great value. He has created value for himself. He's going to be one of those guys who's going to fortify our front."

Savaiinaea Building a Team Bond

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Mays Pese (99) and Julian Savaiinaea (41) against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As one of the veterans on the team and the defensive line, Savaiinaea knows that just one player will not make a team great. It takes a group of players to attempt one goal and execute it.

Savaiinaea and the other linemen have taken the time in the offseason and in spring practice to build that bond that will translate to play on the field.

Aug 30, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive Lineman Julian Savaiinaea (41) celebrates after he intercepts the ball from the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors during the third quarter at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

"Coming from last year, we could definitely see on the field, we're more comfortable talking to each other," Savaiinaea said. "[We're] playing more harder for each other and off the field, just that bond. That genuine love for each other, it just naturally carries over on the field, at least for this spring ball.""

Savaiinaea Has Grown Since Coming to Arizona

Aug 30, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Hawaii Rainbow Warriors wide receiver Pofele Ashlock (5) gets tackled by Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Julian Savaiinaea (41) during the first quarter of the game at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

The City of Tucson is a very long way from American Samoa and Hawaii, where he played high school football. That time away from home has helped Savaiinaea grow into a much better football player and all-around teammate.

"As a player, I'll say more sound in my technique," Savaiinaea said. "As a person, spiritually, I've met a lot of people that have helped me along the way to just become not only a better player on the football field but just become an even better person off the field."

Aug 30, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive Lineman Julian Savaiinaea (41) celebrates after he intercepts the ball from the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors during the third quarter at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Savaiinaea has taken on the responsibility of becoming a more effective leader this season and has excelled at it. His skills on the field and leadership off it have grown into the tenacious, inspiring player he is today.

Arizona has a handful of new defensive linemen who have joined the team in the offseason. Now that they are all practicing, Savaiinaea has given them advice on how to become better players. Savaiinaea has been there before and knows the steps to take to increase their chances of seeing the field.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Julian Savaiinaea (41) against the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Just trying to tell them don't be too overwhelmed in practice," Savaiinaea said. "You're going to make mistakes, but just be coachable after you make those mistakes and know it's part of spring ball."

"You're going to make those mistakes, but just bouncing back off of those and correcting it every single practice. From the coaches, getting those cues from the older guys as well. Just keep on growing and perfecting their craft as young as they are."