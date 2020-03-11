InsideTheWildcats
Podcast: Gronk to WWE? Yes, please!

Brad Allis

Last night reports surfaced that former Arizona and NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski was about to sign a deal with the WWE. This has been rumored for years and it makes a lot of sense. 

The larger than life Gronkowski has long been rumored to the WWE after appearing in a match at the 2017 Wrestlemania. He has a family friend in the organization and the WWE loves mainstream stars attached to their product. 

Warning: one of Brad's dark secrets is his love for professional wrestling and he takes a deep dive into the business on this podcast. 

Miller: Williams "on the right track"

Brandon Williams could return in 2020-21

Brad Allis

by

Wineknow

Jeter back, Hazzard still out

Cats will get their senior big man back

Brad Allis

by

mrzipityduda

Win or go home as Arizona faces Washington in Pac-12 Tournament

Arizona seeks to rebound against Washington in the Pac-12 Tournament.

Gary Randazzo

Nnaji named Freshman of the Year

Arizona forward Zeke Nnaji is the Pac-12's top freshman.

Brad Allis

Quick Cast: Cats fall to last place UW

Arizona suffers another maddening loss.

Brad Allis

by

Steve Buchanan

Arizona looks to close out regular season in style

Arizona hosts Washington on Saturday in Tucson

Gary Randazzo

by

mrzipityduda

Podcast: Barnes, Grads and more

Adia Barnes has is doing a great job but what is the ceiling?

Brad Allis

Podcast: Fan Apathy and Grant Gunnell

Spring Ball has begun...does anyone care.

Brad Allis

by

Wineknow

Second half scoring run fuels Arizona's 83-62 win over WSU.

Arizona scores 26 unanswered points to pull away from Washington State.

Gary Randazzo

Wildcats host the Cougars in Tucson

Arizona plays Washington State in Tucson on Thursday.

Gary Randazzo