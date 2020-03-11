Podcast: Gronk to WWE? Yes, please!

Last night reports surfaced that former Arizona and NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski was about to sign a deal with the WWE. This has been rumored for years and it makes a lot of sense.

The larger than life Gronkowski has long been rumored to the WWE after appearing in a match at the 2017 Wrestlemania. He has a family friend in the organization and the WWE loves mainstream stars attached to their product.

Warning: one of Brad's dark secrets is his love for professional wrestling and he takes a deep dive into the business on this podcast.

