InsideTheWildcats
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Report: Cats DB coach to Colorado

Brad Allis

Brian Howell of Buffzone and the Boulder Daily Camera is reporting that according to his sources that Martin will leave Arizona to become the Colorado DB coach under new head coach Karl Dorrell.

Michael Lev of the Arizona Daily Star confirmed the move on Tuesday morning. 

Martin has been with the Wildcats for the past two seasons and before that was at UCLA. Martin has the reputation as a top-notch recruiter.

The loss of Martin will mean that Arizona will replace their entire defensive coaching staff from the year before. Martin was to be the lone holdover.

The timing is rough for Arizona as the Wildcats begin spring drills on Monday. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Podcast: The crunch time “yips”

Arizona’s late game collapses are baffling.

Brad Allis

by

Steve Buchanan

UCLA knocks off Arizona 69-64 in Westwood

The Wildcats struggle late and fall to UCLA 69-64 in Westwood.

Gary Randazzo

by

Steve Buchanan

Arizona visits UCLA in Westwood

Arizona seeks a split on road trip to Los Angeles.

Gary Randazzo

by

Ryguy3

Podcast: A system coach without a system

Sean Miller has the system...just not the players to play it

Brad Allis

by

Steve Buchanan

Arizona football: RB J.J. Taylor shows his quickness at NFL Combine

Lindy's projects Taylor as late-round pick

Anthony Gimino

Part 3 in Series: Blaming Miller misses the point entirely

The final installment in a three-part series on Arizona's basketball struggles.

Gary Randazzo

by

Wineknow

What message was Sean Miller sending in playing zone defense against USC?

Was Arizona's zone defense against USC a legitimate strategy or a stern message?

Gary Randazzo

Arizona struggles in 57-48 loss to USC

Arizona's shooting woes hit the road at USC on Thursday resulting in troubling loss for the Wildcats.

Gary Randazzo

Part 2: Blaming Sean Miller misses the point entirely

A look at the reasons behind Arizona's offense and defense styles under Sean Miller

Gary Randazzo

by

Wineknow

Arizona Wildcats' Josh Green to miss L.A. road trip

School says freshman is dealing with a lower-back injury

Anthony Gimino