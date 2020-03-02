Report: Cats DB coach to Colorado

Brian Howell of Buffzone and the Boulder Daily Camera is reporting that according to his sources that Martin will leave Arizona to become the Colorado DB coach under new head coach Karl Dorrell.

Michael Lev of the Arizona Daily Star confirmed the move on Tuesday morning.

Martin has been with the Wildcats for the past two seasons and before that was at UCLA. Martin has the reputation as a top-notch recruiter.

The loss of Martin will mean that Arizona will replace their entire defensive coaching staff from the year before. Martin was to be the lone holdover.

The timing is rough for Arizona as the Wildcats begin spring drills on Monday.