NFL Draft updates: Will Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan get drafted in the top 10?
Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is on site in Green Bay, Wisconsin, for the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
And he's hoping to be one of the first 10 players drafted on Thursday night.
McMillan, a 6-foot-4 and 219-pound wide receiver, has been projected to be picked as high as No. 4 to the New England Patriots and as low as No. 25 to the Houston Texans. Draft day rumors have indicated the Chicago Bears are targeting McMillan at No. 10, and the Los Angeles Chargers might try to move up to pick him at No. 8.
Stay with us for live updates on where McMillan lands and much more as the first round of the NFL Draft unfolds.
NFL Draft live updates
Raiders take Jeanty: The Las Vegas Raiders pick Ashton Jeanty at No. 6 overall. McMillan had been linked to the Raiders in several mock drafts. Will the Chargers trade up and take McMillan at No. 8?
Patriots take offensive lineman: New England drafts LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell at No. 4 overall. The Cleveland Browns are now on the clock at No. 5.
Cam Ward picked No. 1: To no one's surprise, Miami QB Cam Ward was drafted No. 1 overall by the the Tennessee Titans.