Podcast: Fan Apathy and Grant Gunnell

Brad Allis

The podcast returns with a look Football Spring Practice. With the team coming off of an uninspiring season, the fan base seems to be mostly disinterested with the program. Is it just because of the lack of success, or do the issue run deeper. 

The WSRDog, Dakota

On the second dog walking edition of the podcast I take a long look at just what other than wins and losses may be contributing to the lack of fan interest. 

I also look at what few reasons there are for optimism, take a deep dive into Grant Gunnell and a quick look at the rest of the offense.

Wildcats host the Cougars in Tucson

Arizona plays Washington State in Tucson on Thursday.

Gary Randazzo

Arizona Spring Camp Questions and Thoughts

Questions and thoughts on Arizona football in the early stages of Spring Camp.

Gary Randazzo

Rooks to join Pac-12 Hall of Honor

Wildcat big man joins other Pac-12 greats.

Brad Allis

Stoudamire wins coaching honor

Damon Stoudamire is WCC COY

Brad Allis

Spring Update: Joiner injury, Cain retires

Cats top receiver will miss much of spring drills.

Brad Allis

Arizona basketball: Josh Green's status still up in the air

Freshman sat out last week's L.A. trip due to a lower-back injury

Anthony Gimino

Report: Cats DB coach to Colorado

A rumor out of Colorado suggests that Arizona will lose DB Coach Demetrice Martin to the Buffaloes.

Brad Allis

Podcast: The crunch time “yips”

Arizona’s late game collapses are baffling.

Brad Allis

UCLA knocks off Arizona 69-64 in Westwood

The Wildcats struggle late and fall to UCLA 69-64 in Westwood.

Gary Randazzo

Arizona visits UCLA in Westwood

Arizona seeks a split on road trip to Los Angeles.

Gary Randazzo

