Podcast: Fan Apathy and Grant Gunnell

The podcast returns with a look Football Spring Practice. With the team coming off of an uninspiring season, the fan base seems to be mostly disinterested with the program. Is it just because of the lack of success, or do the issue run deeper.

The WSRDog, Dakota

On the second dog walking edition of the podcast I take a long look at just what other than wins and losses may be contributing to the lack of fan interest.

I also look at what few reasons there are for optimism, take a deep dive into Grant Gunnell and a quick look at the rest of the offense.

