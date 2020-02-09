InsideTheWildcats
Cats land defensive lineman

Brad Allis

Arizona received a commitment Saturday from defensive lineman Paris Shand.  

The 6-foot-5-inch, 240-pound Shand is considered a 3-star prospect. He is from Canada but played prep football in Connecticut last season.

Shand signed a National Letter of Intent according to the Arizona football program and may be the final piece to the 2020 recruiting class. 

Shand is the fifth defensive lineman in the class joining three-star defensive tackle Dion Wilson, New Mexico graduate tranfer Aaron Blackwell, edge rusher Regen Terry and Shontrail Key.

Arizona hangs on to defeat USC 85-80 in Tucson

No. 23 Arizona holds on and defeats visiting USC 85-80 in Tucson.

Gary Randazzo

by

Wineknow

Chemistry, coaching will up be critical for Arizona

Arizona's 2020 recruiting class is nearly in the books. What now?

Gary Randazzo

by

Wineknow

Signing Day Preview

The February signing day is on Wednesday and the Arizona coaches are still scrambling to fill the class.

Brad Allis

by

Rockdoc

No. 23 Arizona hosts UCLA Bruins on Saturday

No. 23 Arizona hosts the UCLA Bruins Saturday night in Tucson

Gary Randazzo

No. 23 Arizona hosts USC on Thursday night in Tucson

No. 23 Arizona begins a 2-game home stand tonight when the Wildcats host the USC Trojans

Gary Randazzo

Signing Day Fax Tracker 1:55 update

Stay here for the latest on who is signing with Arizona football today.

Brad Allis

by

Gary Randazzo

Taylor invited to NFL Combine

Arizona running back JJ Taylor was invited to this month’s NFL Draft Combine later this month.

Brad Allis

by

Wineknow

DB de-commits

Arizona football got some bad news on Monday night when CB Alphonse Oywak flipped his commitment from Arizona to Washington State.

Brad Allis

by

Ct33

Arizona re-enters national polls at No. 23 after road sweep of Washington schools

Arizona re-enters the national polls at No. 23.

Gary Randazzo

by

Ct33

Jeter to play this weekend

Arizona will get senior center Chase Jeter back for this weekend’s games.

Brad Allis