Cats land defensive lineman

Arizona received a commitment Saturday from defensive lineman Paris Shand.

The 6-foot-5-inch, 240-pound Shand is considered a 3-star prospect. He is from Canada but played prep football in Connecticut last season.

Shand signed a National Letter of Intent according to the Arizona football program and may be the final piece to the 2020 recruiting class.

Shand is the fifth defensive lineman in the class joining three-star defensive tackle Dion Wilson, New Mexico graduate tranfer Aaron Blackwell, edge rusher Regen Terry and Shontrail Key.