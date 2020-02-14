Cats to hire BYU RB coach

Multiple media outlets including WildcatAuthority and the Arizona Daily Star are reporting that BYU’s AJ Steward has been hired as the Wildcats’ newest running backs coach. He would replace DeMarco Murray who left Arizona to coach the running back’s at Oklahoma.

The school formally announced the hiring on Friday afternoon.

"We couldn't be happier to be welcoming AJ to the Arizona Football Family," Sumlin said in a press release. "AJ brings a work ethic and experience that will impact the development of our student-athletes in a very positive way. His passion for the game, passion for making a difference and his recruiting background make him a great fit for our staff."

Steward spent one season on the Cougars’ staff. BYU averaged 4.4 yards per carry and a 159.1 rushing yards per game last season.

"My wife Virginia and I are thrilled to have the opportunity to come to Tucson and make the University of Arizona our home," Steward said in the release. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to be able to continue my coaching career under someone like Coach Sumlin, and I can't wait to get to work with our young men!"

Prior to that he coached at Rice from 2014-2017 and was a grad assistant for the Owls. He has been praised for having good recruiting ties in Texas.

He inherits a good crop of runners at Arizona including four players who rushed for 100 yards or more last season. They do lose their top two rushers in J.J. Taylor and QB Khalil Tate.

AJ STEWARD COACHING HISTORY

Arizona Assistant Coach – Running Backs (2020-current)

BYU Assistant Coach – Running Backs (2018-19)

Rice Assistant Coach – Running Backs (2014-17)

Rice Graduate Assistant (2012-13)