Taylor invited to NFL Combine

Taylor, a 5-6, 185-pound tailback declared for the draft towards the end of his redshirt junior campaign.

He rushed for 3,263 yards over parts of four seasons, good for fifth all-time in Arizona history. He had 20 touchdowns, 18 on the ground.

The invitation is impressive to Taylor who must prove to NFL scouts that he is not too injury prone or too small to play in the NFL

The NFL Draft Combine is a week-long showcase where we prospects can go through drills, showcase their abilities and interview with teams.