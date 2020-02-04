InsideTheWildcats
Taylor invited to NFL Combine

Brad Allis

Taylor, a 5-6, 185-pound tailback declared for the draft towards the end of his redshirt junior campaign.

He rushed for 3,263 yards over parts of four seasons, good for fifth all-time in Arizona history. He had 20 touchdowns, 18 on the ground. 

The invitation is impressive to Taylor who must prove to NFL scouts that he is not too injury prone or too small to play in the NFL  

The NFL Draft Combine is a week-long showcase where we prospects can go through drills, showcase their abilities and interview with teams.  

DB de-commits

Arizona football got some bad news on Monday night when CB Alphonse Oywak flipped his commitment from Arizona to Washington State.

Brad Allis

Arizona re-enters national polls at No. 23 after road sweep of Washington schools

Arizona re-enters the national polls at No. 23.

Gary Randazzo

Cats add intriguing LB

While most football fans were watching the Super Bowl, astute Arizona football fans may have noticed a commitment to the Wildcat program.

Brad Allis

Jemarl Baker helps lead Arizona to 75-72 road win at Washington

Arizona earned its first true road win of the season the hard way, rallying for a 75-72 win over Washington.

Gary Randazzo

Rockdoc

Stone Gettings shines, Arizona rolls in Pullman

Stone Gettings scores 19, Wildcats secure road sweep in the Pacific Northwest with 66-49 win in Pullman.

Gary Randazzo

Josh Green and Arizona visit Washington State on Saturday

Arizona seeks first conference road sweep of season when the Wildcats visit Washington State on Saturday

Gary Randazzo

OL decommits

The February signing day is just a week away and the Arizona coaches are scrambling to fill the class. That task got a little more difficult after Cedric Melton decommitted.

Brad Allis

Wineknow

Arizona faces Isaiah Stewart and the Washington Huskies in Seattle on Thursday

Arizona's trip to the Pacific Northwest begins in Seattle on Thursday.

Gary Randazzo

Gary Randazzo

Kobe, daughter were on way to play against Jason Terry's girls team

Ex-Wildcat: 'It's just heartbreaking'

Anthony Gimino

Gary Randazzo

Arizona falls out of national polls following 66-65 loss to Arizona State

Road loss at Arizona State enough to drop Arizona Wildcats from national rankings

Gary Randazzo

Rockdoc