What channel is Arizona vs. Washington State on today? Time, TV, streaming

The Arizona Wildcats head out on the road this Saturday in Pullman, taking on former Pac-12 foe Washington State.

Arizona is 2-0 at home but 0-1 on the road, having lost 28-17 to BYU in Week 2 after being held scoreless in the second half in Provo.

After a palate-cleansing 42-17 win over Northern Illinois in Week 3, the Wildcats will now look to take down a rebuilding, but still competitive, WSU squad led by first-year head coach Kirby Moore.

Meet the Cougars

Sep 19, 2026; Pullman, Washington, USA; Duquesne Dukes defensive back Dallas Harper (5) makes the interception against Washington State Cougars wide receiver Darrius Clemons (4) during the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moore brought former Oregon State head coach Trent Bray and former Boise State co-offensive coordinator Matt Miller in to serve as his DC and OC, respectively, hoping to keep the Cougars competitive in the newly rebuilt Pac-12 conference.

Moore and his staff managed to keep quite a bit of talent in Pullman, including the entire starting offensive line plus running backs Kirby Vorhees and Maxwell Woods, and built around them with quality transfer portal additions including UC Davis quarterback Caden Pinnick, Oregon State wide receiver Darrius Clemons, UCLA tight end Jack Pederson, and Vanderbilt EDGE rusher Linus Zunk.

So far, the results are mixed for WSU, with a hard-fought loss at rival Washington, 24-10, in the Apple Cup, followed by an ugly 34-7 road loss at Kansas State and then a 48-7 win over FCS opponent Duquesne where they looked pretty bad in the first half before a dominant third quarter.

Can Arizona get the run game going?

Sep 5, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Antwan Roberts Jr. (44) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Noah Fifita has been outstanding this season, save for that second half against BYU, but a bigger issue has emerged for Arizona's offense: trouble generating yards on the ground.

Against a weak NIU club Arizona had just 11(!) rushing yards in the first half and 84 on the game, even with last year's leading rusher - Ismail Mahdi - back in the mix. Mahdi had two carries for nine yards, while Kedrick Reescano (eight carries, 30 yards) and Antwan Roberts (three carries, five yards) couldn't get anything going either.

Fortunately for the Wildcats, Washington State is pretty terrible against the run - surrendering 181 rushing yards per game so far this season, which ranks 117th out of 138 FBS teams. While WSU has only given up four rushing touchdowns, a nice day on the ground from Reescano, Mahdi, and Roberts would go a long way toward building Arizona's confidence offensively, with Big 12 play set to start in earnest next week.

Below is a look at how to watch, stream, and listen to Arizona take on Washington State this Saturday in Pullman:

How to watch Arizona vs. Washington State

Date: Saturday, Sep. 26

Game time: 4:30 PM PT

Where: Martin Stadium (Pullman, WA)

How to listen: Wildcats Radio 1290 AM

How to stream: Sling.tv

How to watch: CBS