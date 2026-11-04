Where did Arizona land in the first College Football Playoff rankings?

Brent Brennan and the Arizona Wildcats, despite coming off a tough road loss at Texas Tech on Saturday, were among the top 25 teams in the first CFP rankings of the season.

Arizona (6-2, 3-2 in Big 12) came in at No. 22 in the rankings, which were revealed by the CFP Selection Committee on Tuesday evening.

The Wildcats have now been ranked in the College Football Playoff rankings in back-to-back seasons, the first time that has happened in program history. Arizona was ranked in 2025, 2023, 2017, and 2014.

The actual selection day for the CFP will be Dec. 6, 2026.

How'd Arizona get here?

On one hand, Arizona being in the CFP picture is a dream scenario for a program without a long history of success on the gridiron.

Oct 31, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) listens for the play in the first half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Galaxy Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the other hand, this team is two bad halves away from being undefeated after taking a halftime lead in both losses this season - at BYU in Provo in Week 2 and at Texas Tech in Lubbock in Week 9.

Arizona was up 17-14 against BYU before the offensive stalled out, finishing the second half without any points and ultimately falling to the Cougars, 28-17. A similar story played out on Halloween against the Red Raiders, with Arizona scoring a pair of second quarter touchdowns to head into the locker room up 17-10, before scuffling in the final 30 minutes and losing 34-26.

But comfortable wins over Cincinnati (34-7), West Virginia (52-31) and Iowa State (39-3) have the Wildcats in a dark horse position in the Big 12, with four regular season games to go.

What's next for Arizona?

Arizona hosts TCU on Friday night in Tucson, a game that kicks off at 8:15 PM MST on ESPN. After that is the big showdown against No. 3 Utah on Nov. 14 - a game that could catapult Arizona into legitimate CFP contention.

Oct 31, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) celebrates after his team scores a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second half at Nippert Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Utah is one of three undefeated power conference teams alongside No. 1 Miami and No. 8 UCLA, and getting to host the Utes in Tucson is a huge advantage for coach Brennan's squad.

The Wildcats then finish the season on the road at Kansas State and at home against rival Arizona State on Nov. 28.

The Wildcats were one of five teams from the Big 12, alongside Utah (No. 3), BYU (9), Texas Tech (15), and Houston (17). The Big 12's five teams ranks them third behind the SEC (10), and Big Ten (6). The ACC had two teams - Miami at No. 1 and Wake Forest at No. 16 - with the final two spots going to Notre Dame (No. 11) and Boise State (No. 25).