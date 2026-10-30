Arizona vs. Texas Tech odds, spread and over/under for Week 9

Brent Brennan and the No. 22 Arizona Wildcats have a crucial Week 9 game on deck, heading to Lubbock to take on the No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders on Halloween in a massive Big 12 showdown.

A win would give Arizona a 4-1 record in Big 12 play, which would put them no worse than tied for second in the conference heading into Week 10 - and makes them a real dark horse contender for a spot in the College Football Playoff, or at least the Big 12 championship game.

Arizona is 2-1 on the road this season, losing in Week 2 to BYU in Provo, but taking care of business against former Pac-12 foe Washington State in Pullman in Week 4 and dismantling West Virginia, 52-31, in Morgantown in Week 6.

Meet the Red Raiders

Oct 24, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Will Hammond (15) drops back to pass against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first half at Nippert Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas Tech is one of the most physical frontlines in college football, both on the offensive and defensive line. It has led to an excellent run game for the Red Raiders, who are led by J'Koby Williams and his 619 rushing yards and five touchdowns - good for a whopping 7.2 yards per carry.

QB play hasn't been quite as consistent for coach Joey McGuire's club, with Will Hammond completing 67.8% of his passes for 1,561 yards - but only six passing touchdowns with six interceptions to boot.

Defensively, Texas Tech is second in the country with 13 interceptions - five which they have taken back to the house. While Noah Fifita has done a good job limiting damage as of late, he has thrown a handful of first quarter interceptions this year - which would be a big momentum swing that is hard to recover from in a road game like this one.

Arizona injury updates

Oct 10, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Arizona Wildcats cornerback Jay'vion Cole (8) celebrates after a turnover during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona's star cornerback Jay'Vion Cole is listed out for this matchup, after exiting last Saturday against Iowa State. He is among the highest graded corners in the conference, and his absence will push Dwight Bootle II into a bigger role against the Red Raiders.

Offensively, both Chris Hunter and Gio Richardson are listed as questionable - potentially giving coach Brennan and OC Seth Doege two major weapons in the wide receiver room.

Tight end Cole Rusk, who has missed the last four games, is listed as doubtful.

Below is a look at the point spread, betting odds, and TV info for Arizona's Halloween matchup in Lubbock against Texas Tech.

Arizona vs. Texas Tech odds, spread, game time and TV channel

Spread: Texas Tech -3.5 (at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Arizona +142, Texas Tech -172

Over/under: 54.5 points

Records against the spread: Arizona 3-4, Texas Tech 3-4

Game time: 9:00 a.m. Mountain Standard Time | Saturday, Oct. 31

Location: Galaxy Stadium | Lubbock, Texas

TV channel: ESPN

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.