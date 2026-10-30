Arizona vs. Texas Tech odds, spread and over/under for Week 9
In this story:
Brent Brennan and the No. 22 Arizona Wildcats have a crucial Week 9 game on deck, heading to Lubbock to take on the No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders on Halloween in a massive Big 12 showdown.
A win would give Arizona a 4-1 record in Big 12 play, which would put them no worse than tied for second in the conference heading into Week 10 - and makes them a real dark horse contender for a spot in the College Football Playoff, or at least the Big 12 championship game.
Arizona is 2-1 on the road this season, losing in Week 2 to BYU in Provo, but taking care of business against former Pac-12 foe Washington State in Pullman in Week 4 and dismantling West Virginia, 52-31, in Morgantown in Week 6.
Meet the Red Raiders
Texas Tech is one of the most physical frontlines in college football, both on the offensive and defensive line. It has led to an excellent run game for the Red Raiders, who are led by J'Koby Williams and his 619 rushing yards and five touchdowns - good for a whopping 7.2 yards per carry.
QB play hasn't been quite as consistent for coach Joey McGuire's club, with Will Hammond completing 67.8% of his passes for 1,561 yards - but only six passing touchdowns with six interceptions to boot.
Defensively, Texas Tech is second in the country with 13 interceptions - five which they have taken back to the house. While Noah Fifita has done a good job limiting damage as of late, he has thrown a handful of first quarter interceptions this year - which would be a big momentum swing that is hard to recover from in a road game like this one.
Arizona injury updates
Arizona's star cornerback Jay'Vion Cole is listed out for this matchup, after exiting last Saturday against Iowa State. He is among the highest graded corners in the conference, and his absence will push Dwight Bootle II into a bigger role against the Red Raiders.
Offensively, both Chris Hunter and Gio Richardson are listed as questionable - potentially giving coach Brennan and OC Seth Doege two major weapons in the wide receiver room.
Tight end Cole Rusk, who has missed the last four games, is listed as doubtful.
Below is a look at the point spread, betting odds, and TV info for Arizona's Halloween matchup in Lubbock against Texas Tech.
Arizona vs. Texas Tech odds, spread, game time and TV channel
Spread: Texas Tech -3.5 (at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Moneyline: Arizona +142, Texas Tech -172
Over/under: 54.5 points
Records against the spread: Arizona 3-4, Texas Tech 3-4
Game time: 9:00 a.m. Mountain Standard Time | Saturday, Oct. 31
Location: Galaxy Stadium | Lubbock, Texas
TV channel: ESPN
Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Andy Patton is a college basketball writer with deep ties to both Gonzaga and Arizona. A Gonzaga alumnus who graduated in 2013, he has hosted the Locked On Zags podcast covering Gonzaga basketball since 2021 and has co-hosted the Locked On College Basketball podcast since 2022. His years covering the Bulldogs have also given him extensive familiarity with Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd, who spent more than two decades on Mark Few’s staff at Gonzaga before taking over the Wildcats in 2021. Andy has worked in sports media since 2017, with experience covering nearly every major sport. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for USA TODAY from 2017–21, where he also spent time covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and previously served as lead writer for College Sports Wire. He has also covered the NBA, NHL and MLB for various TEGNA outlets, including KREM in Spokane, 12News in Phoenix and KING 5 in Seattle. Andy now lives in Spokane, Washington, with his wife, daughter and dog.Follow AndyPattonCBB