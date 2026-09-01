Why this Arizona sophomore is primed to break out in 2026

Brent Brennan and the Arizona Wildcats begin the 2026 season on Saturday against in-state opponent Northern Arizona.

It's a chance for this veteran club to iron out the kinks before an early conference road game against BYU in Week 2, and for the team's new starters to get comfortable coming out of the tunnel and readying themselves for gameday in Tucson.

Fortunately for Arizona, nine of the team's projected 11 starters offensively were on this roster last year, giving them one of the most continuous rosters in the Big 12 and setting them up for early success in Brennan's third year on the sideline.

Why Gio Richardson is primed for a breakout

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Gio Richardson (5) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not all of those returners were starters last year; however, wide receiver Gio Richardson is stepping into a bigger role after a promising freshman campaign where he finished fifth on the team with 299 receiving yards, including a pair of touchdowns on 21 total receptions.

Two of the receivers ahead of him last year, Tre Spivey and Christ Hunter, are starters once again in Tucson, while leading receivers Kris Hutson and Javin Whatley are both out the door.

That sets Richardson up nicely to step into a key role in the slot, giving quarterback Noah Fifita plenty of familiar targets to choose from when dropping back.

Richardson started to come into his own toward the end of last season - not uncommon for freshmen adjusting to the college level - and he feels far more prepared for his sophomore campaign heading into Week 1.

"It's definitely a change," Richardson said earlier this month about his second year. "I'm way more comfortable. Toward the end of the year I was starting to play football like I like to play. And now, being that guy, it's way easier to just play at my own speed, not worry too much, and play ball. It's a lot easier."

How Gio Richardson grew as a freshman

Arizona wide receiver Gio Richardson (5) heads to the locker room prior to a game against Arizona State at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 28, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Richardson came to Arizona after an excellent high school career at Basha in Chandler, where he was the ninth-ranked recruit in the state at 247Sports. He chose the Wildcats over offers from Vanderbilt, Boise State, Kansas State, and rival Arizona State, and was rewarded with a key role right away, giving him the opportunity to learn from his mistakes and improve as the year went on.

"I was shocked, I've never played in this many people and the game is a lot faster from high school to college," Richardson said of his early college experience. "I had a couple drops, so then I went back to being that dude I know I am, and the confidence went back up and I started to feel like my old self."

Richardson had eight receptions for 89 yards in his first six games, but came into his own after that - racking up two or more receptions in five of his final six appearances for a total of 13 catches, 210 yards, and a pair of touchdowns - all against power conference opponents.

Now, his familiarity with Fifita and the system, as well as his teammates in the wide receiver room, set Richardson up to be among the Wildcats' biggest breakout stars of the season.

Fans will get a first glimpse of his star upside on Saturday when Arizona kicks off at home against Northern Arizona, starting at 6:30 PM. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.