Arizona Wildcats and Brent Brennan are in Search of its Center
It has been widely reported and then some about the underwhelming 2024 season Arizona football had under Brent Brennan in his first season leading the program. The Wildcats went 4-8 after starting the season No. 21 in the preseason AP Poll and starting the year 3-1. But, that fast start didn’t last with UA going 1-7 in the last eight games of the year.
During Big 12 Media Days, Brennan and players spoke to the media about the 2025 season and were reflective of what went wrong the previous season.
“I felt like we spent the first six months on the job kissing everyone's ass, asking them to stay. It was just a horrible foundation for what we're trying to get done there,” Brennan said. “This second year, we just feel much more stable in it. I think because of that, like a lot of the players chosen to stay, our retention has been high. And then the acquisition of new talent has been really positive. So we're in a great spot.”
Arizona has gone about fixing its issues with new coaches on the coaching staff and additions on the roster through the transfer portal and an incoming recruiting class.
One thing Arizona will need to take a strong look at is the center position for the 2025 season. Over the last five seasons, the Wildcats have had center Josh Baker on its roster as he made 50 career starts and was a leader on the line.
Now Arizona won’t have the option of Baker and went through its first spring ball without the familiar face in the middle of the line.
During that time, Brennan and offensive line coach Josh Oglesby mixed and matched the center spot as they worked to figure out who was going to be in line for the starting job.
It was a struggle in spring ball for the position with Grayson Stovall, Ka’ena Decambra and Ise Matautia all getting reps with the first and second team offenses to see which of the three could make some separation.
Out of the group, Stovall was the best at snapping the ball but struggled blocking at times in the passing and running game.
Both Decambra and Matautia struggled to get the ball to the quarterback with wild snaps that went high, low and side-to-side.
As we enter the training camp season and get geared up for the 2025 year, Arizona will be working hard to figure out its starting center job with things wide open for the taking.
