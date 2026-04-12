Former Kansas Big Man Lists Arizona In Top Schools

A fierce Big 12 rival could be working his way to the Arizona Wildcats , as Kansas transfer Bryson Tiller has narrowed down his list of schools, with Arizona being one of them.

Tiller recently revealed his top 4 landing spots, which are Arizona, Miami, Michigan, and Missouri. Tiller was a strong player for the Jayhawks this past season, averaging 7.9 points and 6.1 rebounds per game, while also averaging 1.3 blocks per game in his freshman season.

Arizona coming off stellar season

Mar 12, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Bryson Tiller (15) and teammates celebrate after the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Tiller would be a nice get for the Wildcats after they just experienced their best season in program history, winning a program-high 36 games with a .923 winning percentage (also the highest in program history). One of the top teams in college basketball all season, the Wildcats reached the Final Four for the first time since 2001.

Losing a target to Dusty May and the Michigan Wolverines would sting for the Wildcats, especially given the fact that Michigan is who ended the Wildcats’ magical season in the Final Four.

Wildcats losing production

The 6-foot-11 forward from Atlanta, Georgia is now on the Wildcats radar, and could be a solid addition to a frontcourt that will be losing some production this offseason. Starting forward Koa Peat will likely be departing for the NBA Draft. Peat averaged 14.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per game as a freshman. Additionally, backup big man Tobe Awaka is out of eligibility, he averaged 9.3 points and 9.1 rebounds per contest off the bench last season. With that production being lost, the Wildcats could use a big man of Tiller’s caliber.

Mar 12, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Bryson Tiller (15) drives to the basket around TCU Horned Frogs forward David Punch (15) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Bringing in Tiller would help give the Wildcats some much needed experience in the frontcourt. Even though he is only a sophomore, Tiller has proven that he can be a productive big man in what is a loaded Big 12 conference. Tiller was very productive against the Wildcats on Feb. 9, when the Jayhawks won against the then-undefeated Wildcats despite not having Darryn Peterson. Tiller scored 18 points on 7-13 shooting from the floor (2-5 from three), with 8 rebounds and 2 blocks in an 82-78 victory.

Tommy Lloyd and his staff will push hard for the young big man, and other high-quality transfer portal talents throughout the rest of the offseason. Tiller’s versatility at a pivotal position has made him a hot commodity for many top teams, and whoever lands him will be getting an intriguing piece that can contribute right away.