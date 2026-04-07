Tommy Lloyd Applauds Arizona Seniors After Final Four Defeat

Arizona’s seniors had a profound impact on the team’s success this season, and their legacies will live in Tucson forever going forward.

While the team’s standout freshmen took up most of the attention this season, as Brayden Burries, Ivan Kharchenkov, and Koa Peat made their presences felt with their veteran playstyles despite their age, the team’s veterans had a similarly strong impact.

Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) shoots the ball during practice ahead of a Final Four game on Friday, April 3, 2026, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bradley and Awaka Some of Team’s Most Impactful Pieces

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara (15) in action against Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

In particular, the play of Jaden Bradley and Tobe Awaka gave the Wildcats that veteran edge that they needed all season. Bradley averaged 13.3 points and 4.4 assists per game, while shooting 46 percent from the floor, and 39 percent from three-point range on his way to being named Big 12 Player of the Year, beating out notable talents such as BYU’s AJ Dybantsa, and Texas Tech’s Christian Anderson.

Bradley spent three seasons with the team after transferring from Alabama after his freshman season.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) shoots the ball against Michigan Wolverines guard Roddy Gayle Jr. (11) and forward Harrison Hochberg (right) during the first half in a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Awaka averaged 9.3 points and 9.1 rebounds per game off the bench for the Wildcats, acting as the team’s de facto enforcer on the interior with his size and strength. Awaka had 8 double-doubles this season and grabbed double-digit rebounds in 15 games. He spent two seasons with the team after spending his first two years with Tennessee.

They played a key role in what was arguably one of Arizona’s best seasons in program history, winning a program-best 36 games with a .923 winning percentage, and making it to the Final Four for the first time since 2001, where they would go on to lose to Michigan in blowout fashion.

Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) guards Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) on Saturday, April 4, 2026, during a Final Four game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Following the sour ending, head coach Tommy Lloyd spoke about the impact of Bradley and Awaka throughout the season, and how their legacies will age in Arizona lore.

Apr 3, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd looks on during a practice session ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Lloyd’s Thoughts

“They were just incredible young men. Not just really good basketball players, just great young men. We never had one issue with either one of those guys,” Lloyd said. “They showed up every day. They played when they were a little banged up. They put in the work. They were great teammates. They did an amazing job of helping us kind of continue to build our culture and kind of raise the standards of the program.”

“I'll always be thankful for those guys,” Lloyd said. "I wish there was a fifth year of eligibility. I don't know, I guess I saw there was one, but who knows what will happen with that. But I wish I could coach those guys again because they're awesome, awesome young men.”