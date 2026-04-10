Wildcats Receive Major Honor Beyond Court
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The Arizona Wildcats are being immortalized in Tucson forever, as the Arizona House of Representatives and Senate honored the men’s basketball team with “Arizona Wildcats Day” earlier this week.
The team was honored for its spectacular 2025-26 season that saw the Wildcats win a program-high 36 games, good for a program-record .923 winning percentage for a full season, on their way to their first Final Four appearance in 25 years. Ultimately, they fell just shy of a national championship after losing to Michigan in the Final Four.
Arizona’s Resume
The team started out on a torrid pace, going 23-0 to begin the year. They carried that success into the regular season finale, finishing with a 29-2 record and taking home the Big 12 regular-season and conference tournament titles.
Arizona spent nine straight weeks atop the AP Poll in the middle of the season, and remained in the top five of several metrics, including KenPom and the NET rankings for the majority of the season, firmly cementing their status as one of the top teams in the country, and helping them earn a 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament.
Led by the freshmen trio of Brayden Burries, Koa Peat, and Ivan Kharchenkov, as well as veterans Jaden Bradley and Tobe Awaka, the Wildcats had one of the best seasons that they’ve ever had in the program's history, and their best season to date since Tommy Lloyd took over as head coach.
As such, they are now being honored in Arizona for the impact they’ve had not just on the university but on the entire Tucson community as well.
Tommy Lloyd offered some sentiments to the Arizona faithful as they were honored before the state legislature, thanking them for their support of the men’s basketball program.
Lloyd’s Thoughts
- “We want to thank you guys, because to be honest with you, the government is our biggest supporter,” Lloyd said. “We're a state institution, and the investment you make in the University of Arizona allows us to do what we do. So we're thankful for everyone that gets behind our program and supports it and helps us continue to build on this tradition and legacy.”
The Wildcats will look to carry on this year’s team's legacy as they build upon a significant season in Tucson. Arizona has turned itself into a basketball powerhouse over the last few seasons, and the growing sense around the program is that things are just getting started in terms of winning.
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.