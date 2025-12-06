How Auburn and Arizona Stack Up by Analytics

How does the Auburn Tigers and Arizona Wildcats shake up according to KenPom analytics.

Ap Poll has Auburn (6-2) Ranked 20th and Arizona (7-0) Ranked 2nd in the country.

Where Auburn stands (KenPom & recent data)

Dec 3, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Keyshawn Hall (7) during the first half against the NC State Wolfpack at Neville Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | John Reed-Imagn Images

Auburn enters among the elite nationally. In 2025, their adjusted offensive efficiency (AdjO) ranked at or near the top of the country, currently sitting at 12th according to KenPom.com. Making them one of the most efficient scoring teams.

On offense, Auburn runs a relatively efficient system with good ball movement and high assists per field goal made.

Their pace/possession length suggests they can push tempo when beneficial but are not reckless; this balance helps them leverage their offensive talent without giving away too many transition chances.

Defensively, Auburn is also strong: their adjusted defensive efficiency (AdjD) has ranked among the better teams nationally, but not quite as highly as their offense, as they rank 61st.

Their overall “net rating” (Adjusted Efficiency Margin, which is roughly the offensive rating minus defensive rating) is +21.41, which is good enough to earn them the 20th spot in the KenPom rankings to date.

Auburn is a “complete package” with elite scoring efficiency, solid defense, balanced pace, and disciplined play. That makes them dangerous against nearly any opponent, especially if their shooters and scorers are clicking. And the defense can rise to the challenge.

What we know about Arizona’s profile

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Anthony Dell'Orso (3) celebrates with guard Jaden Bradley (0) during the second half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the UCLA Bruins at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Arizona has an offense and defense that sits in the top 15 in the country most likely based on their performance against a fair share of tough opponents early.

KenPom.com has the Wildcats sitting at 8th in the country with a +28.09 net rating overall.

The offense sits at No.10 in offensive rating at 122.8 and the defense ranks 12th at 94.8.

That suggests Arizona has both offensive firepower and defensive discipline, which is the kind of balance historically seen in competitive, high-level teams.

Arizona has the metrics expected of the AP No.2 team in the country, but their defense, especially if they can’t force turnovers or contest shots, could be greatly challenged by a high-powered offense like Auburn’s.

Auburn vs. Arizona Matchup: Lean/Advantage/Keys

Mar 21, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Carter Bryant (9), guard Anthony Dell'Orso (3), forward Henri Veesaar (13) and guard Caleb Love (1) react on the bench against the Akron Zips during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Offense (Scoring Efficiency)

Edge Arizona — Arizona’s elite and disciplined offense gives them a slight advantage, especially if their shooters can find rhythm against an Auburn defense that has struggled at times. Arizona boasts a top 10 offense to go up against a still solid but less efficient Auburn defense, according to analytics.

Defense (Limiting Opponent Efficiency)

Nov 29, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Anthony Dell’Orso (3) makes a lay up during the second half against the Norfolk State Spartans at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Even/Slight Edge Arizona — Arizona’s top-12 defense in recent ratings suggests they can make it tough, but their defensive inconsistency is a risk against a 12th-ranked Auburn offense.

Balance / All-Around Play (Offense + Defense + Tempo)

Edge Arizona— Auburn’s complete team profile makes it somewhat hard to allow pace of play factor a team much but Arizona’s tempo according to KenPom is roughly 71.6 possessions per 40 minutes of play to Auburns 68.5.

Variability / “What if” Factors (Hot Shooting, Cold Stretches, Turnovers, Rebounding)

Auburn Tigers guard Kevin Overton (1) hugs head coach Steven Pearl after the game as Auburn Tigers take on NC State Wolfpack at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala. on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. Auburn Tigers defeated NC State Wolfpack 83-73. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wild Card: Could go either way — If Auburn gets hot or Arizona’s defense slacks most analytics can be thrown out. The season is still young and both teams are finding their identity.

It is important to note that Auburn's strength of schedule is 52nd according to KenPom, while Arizona is 112th. These are two very different teams in very different situations that will make for a very intriguing matchup.

Overall projected lean:

Arizona is likely a favorite based on efficiencies, but Auburn has enough offensive and overall balance to make a game close, especially if they execute well. The matchup could easily go down to the wire.

