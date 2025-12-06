Three Arizona Players Who Must Step Up vs. Auburn

Auburn’s roster features elite scoring wings, explosive guards, and a frontcourt that punishes teams who fail to match their energy. For Arizona to control the game’s pace and counter Auburn’s strengths, several Wildcats will need to elevate their play.

Three players, in particular, hold the key: Tobe Awaka, Motiejus Krivas, and Jaden Bradley. Their contributions, both tangible and intangible, may determine whether Arizona can keep Auburn’s high-powered attack in check.

Tobe Awaka

Nov 11, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) dunks the ball during the second half of the game against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Tobe Awaka has to step up because Arizona needs his physicality, rebounding, and interior toughness to counter Auburn’s aggressive style.

According to ESPN statistics, Awaka has a reasonable 9.9 points per game and a 13th-best in the nation 10.4 rebounds per game, making Awaka an extremely valuable piece, especially facing an Auburn team that has done a great job of crashing the glass.

If Awaka plays with force, Arizona can control the paint, win the rebounding battle, and neutralize Auburn’s inside scoring, possibly setting their own physical tone, but if he disappears or gets out-worked, Auburn gains a major advantage.

2. Motiejus Krivas – Interior Anchor & Rebounding Force

Nov 24, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) makes a lay up during the second half of the game against the Denver Pioneers at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Auburn’s physicality in the paint is one of its defining strengths, and Arizona will need a strong performance from Motiejus Krivas to avoid being overpowered on the glass. The 7-footer’s combination of size, length, and improved conditioning makes him the Wildcat most capable of neutralizing Auburn’s interior presence.

Rebounding is the first area where Krivas must step up. Auburn attacks the offensive glass relentlessly; giving them second-chance opportunities fuels their scoring runs and increases their efficiency. Krivas doesn’t need to dominate scoring, but he must control the boards. Even six to eight strong defensive rebounds could disrupt Auburn’s rhythm and limit their ability to push tempo.

Nov 11, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd yells out towards players during the first half of the game against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Defensively, Krivas must hold his ground in the post without fouling. Auburn’s forwards thrive on drawing contact, so Krivas staying disciplined with vertical contests, smart play decisions will be critical. His rim protection can reshape Auburn’s shot selection, forcing them into more mid-range attempts and off-balance drives.

Offensively, Krivas needs to finish efficiently around the rim and keep the ball moving. Auburn often pressures ball screens aggressively; Krivas’s ability to set solid screens, roll hard, and make quick reads will help Arizona’s spacing and tempo.

3. Jaden Bradley – Stability, Control, and Backcourt Leadership

Nov 24, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) shoots a three pointer during the second half of the game against the Denver Pioneers at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Against a team like Auburn, which thrives on chaos, Jaden Bradley’s poise becomes one of Arizona’s most valuable assets. Bradley must step up as the stabilizer and the guard who controls pace, makes smart decisions, and limits turnovers.

Auburn’s guards pressure the ball and try to force mistakes that lead to transition scoring. If Bradley handles that pressure and initiates offense cleanly, Auburn loses one of its biggest weapons. Bradley’s ability to stay composed, get Arizona into sets, and choose when to push versus when to slow the game down will define the flow of the matchup.

Mar 23, 2024; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; A ball with a March Madness logo during the first half in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament between the Dayton Flyers and Arizona Wildcats at Vivint Smart Home Arena-Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Gabriel Mayberry-Imagn Images | Gabriel Mayberry-Imagn Images

Offensively, Bradley also needs to be assertive. Too often, he defaults to pass-first mode, but against Auburn, Arizona needs his scoring, especially attacking the rim or taking open mid-range jumpers. His improved shooting touch will be important for keeping Auburn’s defense honest.

Defensively, Bradley must guard with intensity. Auburn’s guards are explosive; Bradley’s size and discipline give Arizona an advantage if he stays locked in.

Nov 24, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) points after me makes a three pointer during the first half of the game against the Denver Pioneers at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

For Arizona to beat Auburn, the Wildcats need standout performances from Awaka’s physical defense and paint prescence, Krivas’s interior control, and Bradley’s composure and leadership to kick start the guard play. If these three step up, Arizona has the talent and balance to withstand Auburn’s athleticism and dictate the game on their terms.

Tell us your thoughts by commenting on our Facebook page and be sure to follow@NateMartTSportson X for updates on all things Arizona Wildcats.