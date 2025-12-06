What to Know About Arizona’s Clash With Auburn

After a successful month of November that saw the No. 2-ranked Arizona Wildcats go 7-0 while beating three ranked teams, they will now be looking to start December off right by continuing their unbeaten streak with a victory over the No. 20 Auburn Tigers in McKale Center this Saturday.

Should Arizona end the game with a win, not only will it remain undefeated, but it will also notch its fourth victory over a ranked opponent. Its first two wins came on a neutral playing site, while the final one came in Storrs, CT, inside the Harry A. Gampel Pavilion.

Auburn is coming off an 83-73 victory over NC State at home and will be looking for its second win over a ranked opponent, its first over a top-10 team. With that game fast approaching, here is a look at both teams, what they have accomplished so far, their best players and how Arizona can slow down the Tigers' attack.

Their seasons so far

Nov 29, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov (8) makes a lay up against Norfolk State Spartans guard My’kel Jenkins (3) during the first half at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Arizona is coming off a month in which they went undefeated, wearing down their opponents, scoring tough baskets, and out-rebounding them on the way to a 7-0 record.

By the end of the month, Arizona averaged a 87.3-67 win margin, relying on the high-octane offense that never seems to slow down.

Auburn, on the other hand, would have taken some early bumps to start its season under first-year head coach Steven Pearl. Its 7-2 record comes after losing a close game to No. 1 Houston and later to a tough No. 3 Michigan team that has been tearing through their matchups.

Point guard battle

Nov 3, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) dribbles against Florida Gators guard Urban Klavzar (7) during the second half of the Hall of Fame Series game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Senior Jaden Bradley has been on a roll this past month, displaying the skills that show why he should have been selected as a top 20 point guard in the preseason. Through seven games, Bradley has averaged 14.3 points and shot 59.6% from the field.

Auburn's Tahaad Pettiford will be a tough matchup for Bradley, but not unlike anything he has seen before. Through nine games, Pettiford averaged 14.1 points per game and 35%, 45% from the field and 25% from behind the 3-point stripe.

Auburn Tigers guard Tahaad Pettiford (0) goes up for a layup as Auburn Tigers take on NC State Wolfpack at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala. on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. Auburn Tigers defeated NC State Wolfpack 83-73. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Look for Bradley to lock down Pettiford in what may be a long night for the visiting guard, should Bradley put up another defensive clinic.

Rebounding

Auburn's rebounding has been average throughout the season. They are currently 10th in the SEC with an average of 39.2 rebounds per game, for a total of 353. Keyshawn Hall leads the Tigers in that category with a total of 73.

Nov 27, 2024; Paradise Island, Bahamas, BHS; Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (14) shoots past Davidson Wildcats forward Sean Logan (15) during the first half at the Atlantis Resort. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Although Arizona trails Auburn in rebounds, it is second in the Big 12 with a total of 298 and an average of 42.6 per game. Motiejus Krivas and Tobe Awaka have been imposing at the rim, accounting for 139 of the Wildcats' boards. Look for Krivas to continue dominating at the rim and Awaka to do the same off the bench.

Scoring

Auburn has been decent at best from beyond three-point range, shooting 35.1% through nine games played.

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Anthony Dell'Orso (3) shoots the ball over UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Arizona will need to toughen up on its defense from the long-range shot. Through its first seven games, it has allowed 48 of 147 shots to fall.

Auburn's field goal shooting has been much better from within the arc, scoring on 49.1% of its shots attempted. The Wildcats are more than up to the task of shutting down the Tigers' offense, as they have allowed opposing teams to make 40.5% of their shots.

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) drives to the basket against UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

On the other side, Arizona has been a force on field goals, making 51.8% of their shots. Auburn will have its hands full with Arizona's relentless scoring offense, despite allowing 41.5% of shots made.

Injury report

Freshman forward Ivan Kharchenkov exited Arizona's last game against Norfolk State with an ankle injury. Despite the setback, head coach Tommy Lloyd believes that the German native will be good to suit up this Saturday.

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov (8) drives between UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) and forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Arizona will need his physicality on the floor against a Tigers defense that is aggressive and holds teams to minimal points.

