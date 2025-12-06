What to Know About Arizona’s Clash With Auburn
After a successful month of November that saw the No. 2-ranked Arizona Wildcats go 7-0 while beating three ranked teams, they will now be looking to start December off right by continuing their unbeaten streak with a victory over the No. 20 Auburn Tigers in McKale Center this Saturday.
Should Arizona end the game with a win, not only will it remain undefeated, but it will also notch its fourth victory over a ranked opponent. Its first two wins came on a neutral playing site, while the final one came in Storrs, CT, inside the Harry A. Gampel Pavilion.
Auburn is coming off an 83-73 victory over NC State at home and will be looking for its second win over a ranked opponent, its first over a top-10 team. With that game fast approaching, here is a look at both teams, what they have accomplished so far, their best players and how Arizona can slow down the Tigers' attack.
Their seasons so far
Arizona is coming off a month in which they went undefeated, wearing down their opponents, scoring tough baskets, and out-rebounding them on the way to a 7-0 record.
By the end of the month, Arizona averaged a 87.3-67 win margin, relying on the high-octane offense that never seems to slow down.
Auburn, on the other hand, would have taken some early bumps to start its season under first-year head coach Steven Pearl. Its 7-2 record comes after losing a close game to No. 1 Houston and later to a tough No. 3 Michigan team that has been tearing through their matchups.
Point guard battle
Senior Jaden Bradley has been on a roll this past month, displaying the skills that show why he should have been selected as a top 20 point guard in the preseason. Through seven games, Bradley has averaged 14.3 points and shot 59.6% from the field.
Auburn's Tahaad Pettiford will be a tough matchup for Bradley, but not unlike anything he has seen before. Through nine games, Pettiford averaged 14.1 points per game and 35%, 45% from the field and 25% from behind the 3-point stripe.
Look for Bradley to lock down Pettiford in what may be a long night for the visiting guard, should Bradley put up another defensive clinic.
Rebounding
Auburn's rebounding has been average throughout the season. They are currently 10th in the SEC with an average of 39.2 rebounds per game, for a total of 353. Keyshawn Hall leads the Tigers in that category with a total of 73.
Although Arizona trails Auburn in rebounds, it is second in the Big 12 with a total of 298 and an average of 42.6 per game. Motiejus Krivas and Tobe Awaka have been imposing at the rim, accounting for 139 of the Wildcats' boards. Look for Krivas to continue dominating at the rim and Awaka to do the same off the bench.
Scoring
Auburn has been decent at best from beyond three-point range, shooting 35.1% through nine games played.
Arizona will need to toughen up on its defense from the long-range shot. Through its first seven games, it has allowed 48 of 147 shots to fall.
Auburn's field goal shooting has been much better from within the arc, scoring on 49.1% of its shots attempted. The Wildcats are more than up to the task of shutting down the Tigers' offense, as they have allowed opposing teams to make 40.5% of their shots.
On the other side, Arizona has been a force on field goals, making 51.8% of their shots. Auburn will have its hands full with Arizona's relentless scoring offense, despite allowing 41.5% of shots made.
Injury report
Freshman forward Ivan Kharchenkov exited Arizona's last game against Norfolk State with an ankle injury. Despite the setback, head coach Tommy Lloyd believes that the German native will be good to suit up this Saturday.
Arizona will need his physicality on the floor against a Tigers defense that is aggressive and holds teams to minimal points.
Nathaniel Martinez graduated from Pima Community College in 2023, where he began writing for the Pima Post. He is working to achieve a Bachelor's in Mass Communication and Media Studies.