Key SMU Players Arizona Must Watch in the Holiday Bowl

Kevin Jennings — Quarterback

Nov 29, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings (7) drops back to pass against the California Golden Bears during the third quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Jennings has been the engine of SMU’s offense year in and year out and that continued this season. He threw for 3,363 yards, with 26 passing touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

That yardage has him among the national leaders this year and SMU counts on his arm to challenge any defense opposing them.

Given how much SMU spreads the ball and counts on big passing plays, a good game from Jennings could set the tone for a strong offensive showing in the bowl. With a high risk and high reward style of play SMU plays with it is easy to expect most of their game to be determined by how Jennings is throwing against a strong arizona defense that capitalizes on turning the ball over.

Jordan Hudson — Wide Receiver

Nov 29, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs wide receiver Jordan Hudson (2) during the fourth quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Hudson is SMU’s leading pass-catcher this season with 56 receptions for 749 yards and 6 touchdowns.

He’s earned All-ACC Third Team honors for his work this year.

With play-action, deep throws, and the ability to move the chains Hudson will almost certainly be a focal point of SMU’s passing attack in the bowl game if him and Jennings are able to connect as planned.

T.J. Harden — Running Back

Nov 22, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs running back T.J. Harden (27) runs with the ball against the Louisville Cardinals during the first half at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

While SMU is more known for passing, Harden gives them balance on the ground that can keep any defense on its heels. He leads the team in rushing with 747 yards this season and seven touchdowns.

A strong bowl performance from Harden could help SMU control the tempo, chew clock, and give Jennings easier down-and-distance situations as Harden averages 4.6 yards per carry. While not being a flashy big rush player, he takes on the team's role of being a hard short-distance power running back that can help tempo and decision making if effective.

Defensive difference-makers

Isaiah Smith — Defensive End / Edge Rusher

Nov 29, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs defensive end Isaiah Smith (1) during the fourth quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Smith has been the leader of SMU’s pass rush this year. He registered a career-best 8.5 sacks and is tied for first in the conference with 17 tackles for loss.

His ability to get into the backfield and disrupt the opponent’s rush or passing game makes him a high-leverage player in the bowl, especially if SMU is able to dilute Noah Fifita’s efficient passing game and decision-making.

Ahmaad Moses — Safety / Defensive Back

Nov 1, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs safety Ahmaad Moses (3) intercepts a pass intended for Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Joshisa Trader (not pictured) during the second quarter at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Moses has been a ball-hawk all year, tallying 5 interceptions among the teams best plus a team-high 91 tackles. He will need to be a player to step up to stop Arizona if SMU wants a chance to win the game.

His knack for takeaways makes him a game-changer in a bowl game, especially, turnovers often swing momentum. Against a potentially aggressive opposing offense, Moses’ experience and coverage instincts will be vital for SMU’s defensive backfield if he can make some noise against a clean opponent.

SMU will need to be on their A game and firing on all cylinders to close out the season. The team has seen games in which they stalled out or had certain lacking aspects in certain matchups that have hardmed the team.

Be sure to follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.