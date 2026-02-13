Ranking Arizona Football's Top Transfer Portal Additions

Many teams across college football took full advantage of the transfer portal this offseason, and that, of course, includes the Arizona Wildcats.



After a 9-4 season, Arizona hit the portal to add some experienced players that could help fill some big voids on the team, especially on the defensive side of the ball. The Wildcats landed 23 new players from the portal and bolstered some of their most questionable positions for the upcoming season.



Here are the top players in the class who could have significant impacts in 2026.



1. Tight End Cole Rusk (Illinois)



Arizona is the fourth school for the 6-foot-5 graduate transfer, who started his career at Eastern Michigan. Rusk came on strong when he transferred to Murray State, becoming an FCS All-American with 507 receiving yards and six touchdowns. At the time, his decision appeared to be a backward move, but it eventually led him into the Power 4.



Oct 11, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini tight end Cole Rusk (14) is tackled by Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) and defensive back Caleb Downs (2) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Rusk transferred again to Illinois in 2024, where he was a preseason candidate for the Mackey Award as the nation's top tight end. However, an injury in fall camp took away his season and led to a lesser role with the Fighting Illini in 2025. Last season, Arizona had extremely limited production from the tight end position, leaving the door open for someone like Rusk to claim it.



2. CB Daylen Austin (Oregon)



The secondary was a huge component of Arizona's defensive success in 2025, and while a few players return to help the cause, guys like Genesis Smith, Treydan Stukes, and Dalton Johnson are off to the NFL. That leaves three spots to fill on the back end.



Oregon defensive back Daylen Austin celebrates a fumble recovery as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Austin is a former top-150 national recruit who comes from a strong Oregon program. However, he never became a household player for the Ducks. Still, his potential once he sees extended playing time is through the roof and too tantalizing to ignore.



3. S Cam Chapa (Northern Colorado)



Chapa is a productive veteran who can help make up ground in that secondary. As a sophomore at Northern Colorado last season, he led the Big Sky Conference in solo tackles as he earned first-team all-conference honors. He also had four interceptions and eight pass breakups.



He led the Bears in tackles in both his seasons with the team, and that should all fit in perfectly with the Arizona secondary, The one concern will be the rise in the level of competition, which is the case for any FCS transfer.



4. WR DJ Jordan (USC)



Jordan comes to Tucson after two seasons of limited playing time at USC. He caught just five passes for 38 yards for the Trojans, but it's his potential that led Arizona's interest. As a high school recruit, he was one of the top players in the nation and in the state of California.



Nov 25, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona Wildcats helmet on the field during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It's fair to be skeptical of his limited playing time, but he shouldn't really be punished since some players take time to adjust and grow at the college level. He's a big play threat that can help the Arizona offense if he puts it all together.



5. CB Malcolm Hartzog (Nebraska)



Hartzog is another veteran who is part of the attempt to help the secondary with its retooling. He doesn't quite have the size you'd expect in this secondary at just 5-foot-9, 170 lbs, but he has been a great contributor over four years at the FBS level -- even earning a consistent role as a freshman.



Oct 26, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Malcolm Hartzog Jr. (7) returns an interception during the third quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

He also brings plenty of versatility, playing both cornerback and safety for the Cornhuskers and earning an All-Big Ten honorable mention nod. The biggest question mark will be his health as he returns to the field from season-ending surgery.



6. RB Antwan Roberts (Marshall)



The Marshall transfer made quite the leap in 2025, asserting himself as a prominent player with 512 yards and four touchdowns on 90 carries, all coming after missing the 2024 season with an injury and seeing only two carries as a freshman in 2023.



Marshall running back Antwan Roberts (44) carries the ball as Middle Tennessee linebacker Muaaz Byard (35) puts on the pressure during MTSU's Homecoming football game on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. | HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He was considered one of the top G5 backs, has good size at 6-foot-1, 202 lbs, and joins a deep group in the Wildcats' backfield. He might not have a thunderous impact immediately, but he could provide some good yardage as a change-of-pace player.



7. LB Matai Tagoa'i (USC)



Tagoa'i transfers from USC after just one season, having three years of eligibility after appearing in eight games. His impact in his first season was minimal, but he's another high-potential defender that Arizona could end up building around. He needs to put on some weight as a linebacker, but his 6-foot-4 frame provides unique length for the position.



Got a shark in the desert 🏜️ 🦈 @MataiTagoai_ pic.twitter.com/bWQQjWcOEb — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) January 12, 2026

The San Clemente, Calif. native was a top-15 linebacker nationally and top-15 overall player in the state as a high school recruit. He was also rated as the No. 36 linebacker and No. 570 player in the 2026 transfer portal. There might be a couple of upperclassmen he has to fight through, but the overall linebacker group seems thin, meaning Tagoa'i might have a clear path to playing time.



8. S Lee Molette III (UConn)



Sep 14, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Connecticut Huskies defensive back Lee Molette III (21) stands over Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jordan Moore (8) during the second half of the game against Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Molette III might not jump off the page, but he had three solid seasons for UConn, which isn't an easy feat to accomplish. Last season was his best, as he racked up 65 tackles, one interception, and three pass breakups. He's another long player at 6-foot-3, which seems to be a desired trait on this defense, and quietly has a chance to become a playmaker.



9. CB Tyrese Boss (Wyoming)



The former Wyoming cornerback's path is a testament to his development. Coming out of high school, Boss was a two-star recruit despite an accomplished track record on the field. After not appearing in a single game as a freshman in 2024, he jumped right into the lineup in 2025.



BREAKING: Wyoming CB Tyrese Boss is transferring to Arizona.



Boss started all 12 games for the Cowboys last season in his redshirt freshman season. pic.twitter.com/XStvtt6al4 — PHNX Wildcats (@PHNX_Wildcats) January 8, 2026

Boss's first season as a contributor to a college football team ended with 39 tackles and and five pass breakups. Now, he's goign to get a chance to replicate that production and prove he belongs in a power conference.



10. DE Cooper Blomstrom (Georgetown)



Blomstrom is a monster on the edge and exactly what the Wildcats need after finishing 101st in the country in sacks last season. In three seasons with the Hoyas, he's tallied 16 sacks (14.5 since 2024), 27 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles, and three interceptions.



Georgetown EDGE Cooper Blomstrom (@CooperBlomstrom) continued his dominant play in 2025, earning First Team All-Patriot League honors.



Blomstrom finished the season with 47 tackles (11.5 TFLs), 7.5 sacks, and 3 forced fumbles. One of the top defenders in the FCS.#FCS #HoyaSaxa… pic.twitter.com/arbh9AV0nU — Bryan (@RealBGauvin23) November 27, 2025

He's likely to be a tweener at linebacker and defensive end, but he can be an instant-impact player for Arizona. It just depends on how quickly it all translates.



