National Recognition Grows for Arizona Coach Tommy Lloyd

Tommy Lloyd has been selected as as finalist for the USA Basketball Junior Coach of the Year award for 2025. His men's U19 squad saw many impressive numbers, such as the single-game scoring record of 140 points, a perfect 7-0 record, and an average margin of victory of an impressive 39 points.

Ever since earning his post as head coach at the University of Arizona, Tommy Lloyd has enjoyed a level of success that has consistently elevated both his résumé and the national profile of the Wildcats. That success reached new heights in 2025, a year that further cemented Lloyd’s reputation as one of the premier basketball minds in the game.

In the summer of 2025, Lloyd took on the challenge of leading the USA U19 Men’s National Team at the FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup in Lausanne, Switzerland, and delivered a result that carried both historical and symbolic weight.

Under his guidance, the United States captured the gold medal, completing a redemption arc for the program after finishing fourth and without a medal in 2023. The gold-medal run restored the Americans to the top of the global U19 stage and underscored Lloyd’s ability to quickly build chemistry, accountability, and cohesion within a short tournament window.

With the victory, Lloyd etched his name into University of Arizona history. He became the second Wildcats head coach to lead a USA U19 team to a world championship, joining Sean Miller, who accomplished the feat a decade earlier.

The connection further reinforced Arizona’s long-standing presence on the international basketball scene and highlighted the program’s influence beyond the collegiate level.

Lloyd’s achievement was not an isolated success, but rather part of a broader pattern of excellence in international competition. By winning the U19 World Cup gold, he joined Billy Donovan as only the second coach ever to capture FIBA U18 Men’s AmeriCup gold and U19 World Cup gold in consecutive summers. The distinction places Lloyd in rare company and speaks to his adaptability across age groups, tournament formats, and roster compositions.

What makes Lloyd’s run even more impressive is the contrast in expectations and pressure. Coaching USA Basketball comes with little margin for error, and the disappointment of 2023 only amplified the scrutiny surrounding the 2025 squad.

Lloyd’s steady leadership, emphasis on ball movement, defensive discipline, and player empowerment proved to be the difference, guiding the team through high-stakes moments and ultimately to the top of the podium.

