2025 Three-Star Quarterback Sawyer Anderson Commits to Arizona Wildcats
Arizona was dealt some blows in their 2025 recruiting class when two of their top prospects announced their decision to decommit from the program and sign elsewhere.
Based on what occurred during the season, this was something that didn't shock a whole lot of people since the program took a major step back in the first year under Brent Brennan following the departure of previous head coach Jedd Fisch.
Still, the Wildcats were able to do well during the early national signing period, getting 20 of their committed players to sign that ended their recruitment.
It's always an exhale point when coaches can lock up players during this time frame, but there is still other prospects out there who are looking for their collegiate homes based on not being ready to make their decision yet, or there being coaching changes at the program they were previously committed to.
That was the case with quarterback Sawyer Anderson.
Rated as a three-star and the No. 64 quarterback in this class by 247Sports Composite, he had previously signed with Purdue before decommitting upon their decision to fire Ryan Walters.
Now, Anderson has committed to Arizona.
He now becomes the second quarterback the Wildcats have landed this cycle, joining Luke Haugo who has already signed. He's also the first high school commitment for Arizona since they hired Seth Doege to become their new offensive coordinator.
Anderson being from Texas, that is a good sign for what Deoge can bring to this program since he was a great player for Texas Tech during his playing days after being a standout in the state at the prep level.
Anderson comes from a good lineage of athletes, too.
His grandfather, Donny, was drafted seventh overall by the Green Bay Packers and won Super Bowl I and II with them. His father, Blake, was drafted as a baseball player by the Colorado Rockies following an All-SEC career at Mississippi State.
Anderson isn't the biggest player, standing at just 5-foot-11, but he is a dual-threat quarterback who can make big plays with his arm by pushing the ball down the field.