3 Arizona Freshmen Fans Should Watch This Summer

College football has entered one of the blander parts of its offseason, as teams have wrapped up spring football practices and their respective spring games and showcases, leaving fans eager for the fall season and hungry for something to add to their excitement.

For Arizona, some of that can be found in its incoming freshman class, which ranked 44th nationally and contributed 13 early enrollees to the spring sessions. However, others have yet to arrive on campus.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Sims (2) is tackled by Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Mays Pese (99) in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

They may or may not have an impact this season, but they sure will down the road. So, here are three additional freshmen who will join the Wildcats this offseason and about whom fans can be excited.

Jan 2, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan reacts against the SMU Mustangs in the first half during the Holiday Bowl at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

OT Justin Morales

Morales is the top-ranked player who was not an early enrollee and is one of two 4-star recruits who have yet to officially join the team on campus. He's a top-300 recruit from Franklin High School in El Paso, Texas, and ranks among the top 40 players in the state and top 30 at his position nationally.

He's spent multiple seasons as a starting left tackle and has the potential to move to guard, which wouldn't be surprising at all, given the shifting that's taken place in the Arizona offensive line room this season and the versatility the group possesses. That will also make Morales a great fit. With all the depth in the group, he won't have to play immediately, but he projects as a future impact starter.

Morales chose Arizona out of 15 Division I scholarship offers, flipping his commitment from Kansas State.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

OL Malachi Joyner

Joyner is the other of those two 4-stars, giving the Wildcats a couple of potential building blocks on the offensive line. He's been evaluated as an interior offensive line recruit, ranking as the No. 222 player nationally and the No. 3 recruit in Arizona. However, some believe he can play just about anywhere on the line.

Like Morales, he'll have time to grow and adjust if needed, which could be a great benefit to the Wildcats. The program also seemed to make an immediate impression on Joyner. He committed last June, just two days after an official visit, choosing Arizona over Minnesota, Oklahoma State, and others.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

LB Jaden Parker

#Beardown🐻⬇️ baby let’s get it!! Great coaches, great community, great people, and great memories this past weekend!! Had to make it official and commit!! Only the beginning can’t wait to get this journey started🐻 @Josh_Bringuel

@ArizonaFBall #Committed #IDREamBIG #blessed #D1 pic.twitter.com/bLNOQ7Mr8S — Jaden Parker (@J_dreambig1134) June 16, 2025

Parker may be one of the most underrated in this class and another incredibly versatile player. He's listed as a linebacker, ranking among the top 200 players in Texas after playing a key role for an Anna High School program that rapidly ascended into a state championship-caliber team. The linebacker made 71 tackles as a junior, but also contributed on offense with over 300 rushing yards and seven catches.

He's clearly been more of a defensive player, but his skill set, past experience, and usage highlight potential advantages for the Wildcats across the field. Parker may need some time to develop, but the potential is there, and this staff has done wonders with defensive prospects, especially in the secondary and at linebacker.