3 Arizona Freshmen Fans Should Watch This Summer
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College football has entered one of the blander parts of its offseason, as teams have wrapped up spring football practices and their respective spring games and showcases, leaving fans eager for the fall season and hungry for something to add to their excitement.
For Arizona, some of that can be found in its incoming freshman class, which ranked 44th nationally and contributed 13 early enrollees to the spring sessions. However, others have yet to arrive on campus.
They may or may not have an impact this season, but they sure will down the road. So, here are three additional freshmen who will join the Wildcats this offseason and about whom fans can be excited.
OT Justin Morales
Morales is the top-ranked player who was not an early enrollee and is one of two 4-star recruits who have yet to officially join the team on campus. He's a top-300 recruit from Franklin High School in El Paso, Texas, and ranks among the top 40 players in the state and top 30 at his position nationally.
He's spent multiple seasons as a starting left tackle and has the potential to move to guard, which wouldn't be surprising at all, given the shifting that's taken place in the Arizona offensive line room this season and the versatility the group possesses. That will also make Morales a great fit. With all the depth in the group, he won't have to play immediately, but he projects as a future impact starter.
Morales chose Arizona out of 15 Division I scholarship offers, flipping his commitment from Kansas State.
OL Malachi Joyner
Joyner is the other of those two 4-stars, giving the Wildcats a couple of potential building blocks on the offensive line. He's been evaluated as an interior offensive line recruit, ranking as the No. 222 player nationally and the No. 3 recruit in Arizona. However, some believe he can play just about anywhere on the line.
Like Morales, he'll have time to grow and adjust if needed, which could be a great benefit to the Wildcats. The program also seemed to make an immediate impression on Joyner. He committed last June, just two days after an official visit, choosing Arizona over Minnesota, Oklahoma State, and others.
LB Jaden Parker
Parker may be one of the most underrated in this class and another incredibly versatile player. He's listed as a linebacker, ranking among the top 200 players in Texas after playing a key role for an Anna High School program that rapidly ascended into a state championship-caliber team. The linebacker made 71 tackles as a junior, but also contributed on offense with over 300 rushing yards and seven catches.
He's clearly been more of a defensive player, but his skill set, past experience, and usage highlight potential advantages for the Wildcats across the field. Parker may need some time to develop, but the potential is there, and this staff has done wonders with defensive prospects, especially in the secondary and at linebacker.
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Travis Tyler joined On SI as a writer in January 2026. He has experience contributing to FanSided’s NFL, college football, and college basketball coverage, in addition to freelance work throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth area, including high school, college, and professional sports for the Dallas Express and contributions to the College Football Dawgs, Last Word on Sports/Hockey, and The Dallas Morning News. In addition to his writing, Travis contributes video and podcasting content to Fanatics View and regularly appears as a guest analyst. He is a graduate of Michigan State University and SMU and is an avid Detroit sports fan with a deep knowledge and appreciation of sports history. Follow Travis Tyler on Twitter at @TTyler_Sports.