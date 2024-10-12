Arizona 2025 Quarterback Commit Even More Locked In After His Official Visit
Brent Brennan had his hands full on the recruiting trail when it came to securing a solid 2025 class for Arizona after he was hired in January to replace departing head coach Jedd Fisch.
With some players who previously committed to the Wildcats deciding to follow Fisch to Washington, Brennan was able to get some of his own recruits to follow him from San Jose State, but without a full cycle to pursue prospects for Arizona, the final couple months before early National Signing Day become important for this program.
Continuing to build and maintain relationships between the staff and players will be huge in securing the group of 20 who have verbally committed to the Wildcats.
With star quarterback Noah Fifita still having a multiple years of eligibility remaining, the need to have an immediate replacement isn't present, but it's clear Arizona is looking to bring in more options to that room with two commits at that position in the 2025 class.
Three-star Luke Haugo was on campus for an official visit this past weekend, and despite the tough loss against Texas Tech in their Big 12 home opener, the 6-foot-5, 200-pound signal caller came away impressed and firmly on board.
"There wasn't really one highlight that stood out, everything was special in its own way. Just the chemistry and bond I already have with the staff and many people over there is really important to me and my family. The coaching staff is spectacular. There's quite a few things that have been discussed and I feel I'm in a very solid position heading into next semester," he said per Blair Angulo of 247Sports.
The Phoenix native committed to the Wildcats back in early-June over Oregon State, Rice, and Utah.
Because of his local ties, he's already established relationships with players currently in the program, so visiting Tucson this last weekend confirmed in his mind that he made the right choice.
"I had a few players throughout the weekend show and teach me a couple things, have a lot of friends on the roster already from the time spent in youth and high school playing each other. I'm for sure locked and loaded," he said.
That's great news to hear for Arizona as they look to secure the first class under Brennan.