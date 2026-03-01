Wildcats to Host Standout 2027 Linebacker for Official Visit

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan and his staff have spent most of the college football offseason locked in on the high school recruiting trail as the Wildcats pursue several talented recruits in the 2027 class.

Heading into spring, the Wildcats have started scheduling official visits (OVs) with some of their top 2027 targets, including a talented linebacker prospect from Iowa who is expected to travel to Tucson in June.

2027 Linebacker Schedules Arizona Official Visit

Earlier this week, Kayson Calyborne, a 2027 linebacker prospect from Sioux City East High School in Sioux City, Iowa, announced on X that he has scheduled an OV with Arizona from June 19 to 21.

Clayborne is one of several talented 2027 prospects to have scheduled an OV with Arizona, joining players like four-star wide receiver Ty Johnson and three-star linebacker Bryce Breeden.

The Wildcats have been pursuing Clayborne for several months, first extending him an offer in October 2025. Since then, Arizona has made steady progress with the young linebacker and has emerged as a top contender in his recruitment.

Clayborne’s OV with Arizona is one of four he has scheduled this spring. He will also visit Purdue on April 10, Minnesota on May 29, and Michigan State on June 5. Getting him on campus in Tucson will be a pivotal step in the Wildcats’ pursuit of him, helping Brennan and company improve their standing in his recruitment.

While Clayborne isn’t a blue-chip prospect and doesn’t have a star rating on any prominent recruiting site, he’s still a talented recruit and would be a welcome addition to Arizona's class. The 6’3”, 215-pound linebacker is coming off an impressive junior season at Sioux City East, where he recorded 51 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and one pick-six.

As of now, there’s no clear frontrunner in Clayborne’s recruitment, but with Arizona, Michigan State, Purdue, and Minnesota all expected to host him on OVs in the coming months, his decision will likely come down to those four schools.

Clayborne hasn’t set a commitment date, and there’s no timeline for his decision, but he will likely announce his choice after his OVs this spring.

While Arizona will face stiff competition from Clayborne, if Brennan and his staff can impress him during his OV and continue to build momentum with him in the coming months, the Wildcats should have a strong chance of landing the Sioux City East star.

