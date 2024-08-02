Arizona Basketball Star Listed as One of Best Players at His Position
Arizona is entering their fourth season under the guidance of head coach Tommy Lloyd, and after making it to the Sweet Sixteen this past NCAA Tournament, they're hoping they can contend for their first national championship since 1998.
It's going to be tough to build upon the success the Wildcats have had in this era.
Lloyd has an 88-20 record and two Pac-12 championships during his first three years in charge, and following the departure of some of their key players as they head into the competitive Big 12 conference this season, they'll need the 2021-22 National Coach of the Year to produce some magic.
The good news is Arizona will get back star guard Caleb Love after he withdrew his name from NBA draft consideration.
The reigning Pac-12 Player of the Year had the best output of his career last season with the Wildcats, averaging 18.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.
Love will take on a massive leadership role entering his fifth year of college basketball, and after moving into Lloyd's up-tempo offensive system following his departure from North Carolina, he's expected to be one of the best players in the country.
Isaac Trotter of 247Sports put together his list of best players by position
entering this season.
He ranked Arizona's star guard No. 5 in the scorer/creator category, behind his old teammate R.J. Davis, Hunter Sallis of Wake Forest, Kadary Richmond of St. John's, and high-profile transfer Johnell Davis of Arkansas.
"Love will keep that a mainstay of Arizona's arsenal in 2024-25. The zoom-zoom guard was one of college basketball's top transition scorers last year, and he grew as a decision-maker in pick-and-rolls ... He shot a scintillating 40% on catch-and-shoot 3-pointers last year. More of those and less of the off-the-dribble prayers would boost Love to another level," he wrote in his analysis.
Surrounding the scoring guard should be a talented group.
K.J. Lewis and Motiejus Krivas are players projected to be first round picks in different mock drafts, and there are others who could find themselves playing at the next level as well.
Ultimately, a lot of what Arizona can accomplish on the basketball court this year will be determined by how Love plays.
If he can perform like a top five player in the scoring and creating category like Trotter is projecting, then the Wildcats should be able to hold their own in the loaded Big 12 and potentially win the conference in their first season.