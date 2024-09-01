Arizona Changes Uniform Color for Season Opener After 'Shipping Issues'
The Brent Brennan and Big 12 era will officially get underway on Saturday as the Arizona Wildcats get set to take on New Mexico in their first game of the season.
There is tons of excitement surrounding this campaign after they were able to retain many of their star players following the coaching change.
But like is normally the case in the crazy sport of college football, there has already been a change of plans prior to the opening contest.
Arizona initially announced they were going to wear their classic "Desert Swarm" uniforms that feature navy blue jerseys with white pants and a white helmet.
However, they are now switching over to the all-whites after there were reportedly "shipping issues" for New Mexico who was originally scheduled to be wearing white for this matchup, per Justin Spears of Tucscon.com.
Instead, the Lobos will be wearing their red jerseys, silver helmets and silver pants.
Things could definitely be worse for Arizona considering this game is a "White Out" that features the entire crowd dressing in white clothing.
Perhaps the Wildcats going with their Stormtrooper look is fitting.
No matter what they're wearing, Arizona will look to kick this season off with a bang after being set as heavy favorites over their Mountain West foe that is coming out of a loss to FCS opponent Montana State last weekend.
The Wildcats are hoping to start fast under new offensive coordinator Dino Babers.
Despite keeping the same verbiage used by the previous regime, the recently fired Syracuse head coach is bringing his own stye to the offense and is hoping he can provide a wrinkle that makes this unit even better on that side of the ball.
Things will get started with program legend Chris McAlister coming back to serve as the honorary captain.