Arizona Secures Poll Perch for Fifth Consecutive Week

The Arizona Wildcats’ magical season continues, as the latest AP Poll ranks them #1 in the nation for the fifth consecutive week.

The Wildcats, one of six undefeated teams, narrowly held on to their top spot, scoring 1,493 points, and 32 first-place votes to remain the country’s best basketball team. Dusty May’s undefeated Michigan Wolverines are hot on Arizona’s tail, coming away with 1,493 points, and 29 first-place votes in this week’s poll.

At 14-0, the Wildcats have more than earned their status amongst the best college basketball teams. Head coach Tommy Lloyd has led the Wildcats to an impressive resume that includes a 6-point win over then-#3 Florida, 4-point victories over then-#15 UCLA, and then-#3 UConn, a 29-point win over then-#20 Auburn, and a 21-point blowout of then-#12 Alabama. Additionally, the Wildcats began Big 12 play with a dominant 97-78 win over the Utah Utes.

Dec 29, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd walks down the court during the first half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

The Wildcats are 4-0 in Quad 1 games, and 2-0 so far in Quad 2 tries. They’ll have plenty of more opportunities to add to that impressive record throughout the remainder of Big 12 play, giving themselves a chance to have an all-time resume once March Madness begins.

It’s been a balanced attack by the Wildcats all season, led by top scorers Koa Peat (14.4 PPG), and Brayden Burries (14.2 PPG). Arizona currently has six players that are averaging double-digit point totals: Peat, Burries, Jaden Bradley (13.7 PPG), Motiejus Krivas (10.3 PPG), Tobe Awaka (10.1 PPG), and Anthony Dell’orso (10.0 PPG). The Wildcats have also been highly efficient offensively this season, shooting 52.1 percent from the floor, and 37.8 percent from three-point range as a team while averaging over 90 points per game.

Jan 3, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) dunks the ball against the Utah Utes during the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Other notable changes in the Big 12 include Houston moving up to #7 in the nation after being #8 last week, BYU moving from #10 to #9, Kansas dropping from #17 to #22, and UCF entering the top 25, being ranked #25 in the country after their upset win over Kansas.

The Wildcats appear to be on a mission to compete for not just the Big 12 title, but also win their second National Championship in program history this season. After bowing out in the Sweet Sixteen last season, the Wildcats will be looking to reach their first Elite Eight since 2015, and their first Final Four since 2001.