Arizona Football Lands Two Players in Top 15 of NFL Mock Draft Board
Arizona has all the talent in the world to have a successful season.
It'll be interesting to see how they play in the Big 12, but after finding success in the Pac-12 last year, and with many of their top players returning, there's a pathway for them to become a College Football Playoff team.
Their chances of making the CFP will likely depend on how they play in the first four weeks of the season. If they find a way to beat Utah and Kansas State, there aren't many games on their schedule that poses an immense threat.
They'll still play a tough Big 12 schedule beyond those two teams, but they should be in a good position to win nearly every one of those remaining contests.
That's because of who they have on both sides of the football.
Led by Tetairoa McMillan, arguably the top wide receiver in the nation, Arizona has one of the best quarterback-wide receiver duos in the country. That automatically puts them at the top of the college football world.
McMillan, who's expected to be drafted in the first round, was named a Top 15 player in CBS Sports 2025 NFL draft preseason big board.
"McMillan will be a massive target for whichever NFL quarterback is lucky enough to secure his services. Not only does he possess a massive catch radius, but McMillan also doesn't drop passes. His hands are as good as it gets in the draft class."
He wasn't the only player on Arizona's roster selected to this list, and not even the only one in the Top 15.
Cornerback Tacario Davis also earned this nod, coming in at No. 14.
"You'd be hard pressed to find as many corners as long as Davis. And if you do, chances are they won't move nearly as effortlessly as Davis does. That absurd blend allows him to break up a ton of passes and give fits to bigger wide receivers."
Both of them will need to have the seasons they're expected to have if the Wildcats want to succeed in the ways many expect them to this year.
If either suffers an unfortunate injury or doesn't play up to par, Arizona will lose their CFP hopes.
Hopefully, for more reasons than not, that is not the case.