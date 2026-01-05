NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds: Tetairoa McMillan Favored; Henderson, Dart Rise
There has been a ton of movement in the Offensive Rookie of the Year odds for the 2025 NFL season, but it appears that Carolina Panthers Tetairoa McMillan did enough to lock up the award after Week 18.
McMillan had four catches for 85 yards in the Panthers’ loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 18, but he cleared the 1,000-yard mark, and he’s now -1000 to win the award. Tyler Shough, who was the No. 2 choice after Week 17, has fallen back to fourth in the odds after the New Orleans Saints lost in Week 18.
Now, the betting odds aren’t a guarantee of who will win, but the implied probability associated with McMillan’s odds gives him over a 90 percent chance to capture the honor.
As of now, TreVeyon Henderson and Jaxson Dart are No. 2 and No. 3 in the market to win this award after strong showings in Week 18.
Here’s a complete look at the odds and the latest movement after Week 18.
2025 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
- Tetairoa McMillan: -1000
- TreVeyon Henderson: +900
- Jaxson Dart: +900
- Tyler Shough: +1400
- Emeka Egbuka: +12000
- Ashton Jeanty: +20000
- RJ Harvey: +20000
- Harold Fannin Jr.: +30000
- Tyler Warren: +40000
- Cam Ward: +40000
- Woody Marks: +40000
- Shedeur Sanders: +50000
Tetairoa McMillan Set as Massive OROY Favorite
After sitting at -105 to win OROY last week, McMillan jumped all the way to -1000 after clearing the 1,000-yard mark.
McMillan separated himself from Emeka Egbuka as the top rookie receiver as the season went along, and he’s the clear No. 1 option for a Carolina team that made the playoffs.
Still, it seems like McMillan may be getting a little too much love in this market since both Dart and Henderson have also been the favorite to win this award at different points in the season.
The betting market says McMillan will win this award, but it may end up a little closer than the betting odds suggest.
TreVeyon Henderson Makes Final Push for OROY
Henderson was the favorite in this market after week 15, but he was injured in the New England Patriots’ Week 16 win over the Baltimore Ravens, which appeared to tank his chances.
He fell to +650 ahead of Week 18, and while he’s now at +900, he is tied for the second-best odds to win this award.
Henderson had a big showing against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, rushing for two touchdowns on 13 carries. He finished the regular season with over 900 yards rushing despite playing a small role early in the season.
Jaxson Dart’s Big Week 18 Shakes Up OROY Odds
Dart missed a lot of time this season for the New York Giants, but not all for injury reasons. He started the season behind Russell Wilson, and he missed multiple games with a concussion in the middle of the season.
However, the Giants quarterback jumped from +1000 to +900 to win this award after throwing two scores in a win over the Dallas Cowboys. New York won back-to-back games to end the season, and it was 4-8 in the 12 games that Dart started.
Tyler Shough Falls in OROY Odds
Ahead of Week 18, it appeared that Tyler Shough was going to take over as the favorite in this market.
Instead, the New Orleans Saints quarterback threw a crucial pick in a loss to the Atlanta Falcons, finishing the day with 259 passing yards and one score. It wasn’t a bad game for Shough, but the loss to the Falcons likely hurt his case since he spent the first half of the season backing up Spencer Rattler.
Still, I think there is an argument for all four of the top players in this market, even though McMillan is the clear favorite in the odds.
