Arizona's Star Cornerback Finds Himself on Coveted List
When Jedd Fisch departed his position as the head coach of Arizona this offseason after leading them to a 10-3 record and victory over Oklahoma in the Valero Alamo Bowl last year, there was some concern this program would regress to the level of play they had when they only recorded two winning seasons since their last double-digit winning year in 2014.
Hiring Brent Brennan to be their head coach certainly provided some hope.
He took over San Jose State in 2017, a program that had yet to record a winning record since departing the Western Athletic Conference for the Mountain West ahead of the 2013 season.
Despite two rough years at the beginning of his tenure where the Spartans went a combined 3-22, Brennan had three winning seasons and led them to three bowl games.
He had his work cut out for him when he took over the Wildcats job, as many of the talented players on the roster could have been poached by top programs around the country through the transfer portal.
However, Arizona was able to keep many of them, headlined by star quarterback Noah Fifita, elite wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, and shutdown cornerback Tacario Davis.
That trio should give Brennan and the Wildcats a great base to start with, and in the case of their talented corner, he's finding himself on a very coveted list heading into the upcoming campaign.
Chance Linton of 247Sports has put Davis on the "20Under20" list that highlights the best players around the country who are under the age of 20 years old.
Entering his third season of college football, he burst onto the scene last year when he led the Pac-12 in pass breakups and was an eraser in their secondary when taking on some of the top wide receivers he was lined up against.
247Sports notes that Davis is "moving up draft boards" heading into this season, and because of his rare combination of size at 6-foot-4 with lateral quickness and agility, he has "all the tools to be great."
Retaining him even after he put his name in the transfer portal is a great sign for Wildcats fans about how things might operate under Brennan.