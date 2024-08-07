Arizona Football Offers Scholarship to Intriguing In-State 2027 Athlete
When Brent Brennan took over as head coach of the Arizona Wildcats, the idea was he would be here for multiple years and start building a successful program that is able to compete each and every season.
He showed his capability of doing that at San Jose State, taking a team who had never produced a winning year in the Mountain West Conference and put together back-to-back winning seasons before his departure, and three out of seven overall.
Brennan's ability to develop talent is something that Arizona needs as they have yet to secure top-end talent coming out of high school on a consistent basis.
His coaching staff is currently going through their first full recruiting cycle with the Wildcats as they get things underway in the 2026 class, but that isn't stopping them from looking ahead to the future.
Brandon Huffman of 247Sports reported that Arizona has offered a scholarship to intriguing in-state athlete Ryder Noche. The Phoenix native is listed at 5-foot-7 and 155 pounds as he heads into his sophomore year at Brophy College Preparatory.
The Wildcats view him as a wide receiver, something that was shared with him when they extended the offer back on April 1.
Arizona's rival Arizona State was the first team to offer Noche a scholarship, having done so back in December 2023. They haven't told him a preferred position, though, with theirs being under the broad "athlete" label.
"I appreciated both of them offering me. The offers from both of them mean a lot," he told Huffman.
Brennan was reportedly hands-on with this decision as "he was in the room" when they extended the scholarship offer to him when he toured the campus and facility.
The Arizona schools aren't the only ones on his radar, though, as he has also visited Notre Dame and Stanford, with him participating in a camp for the Cardinal. He's hoping that former Pac-12 foe Oregon gets into the mix, as he said that program "has always been my favorite."
Noche has opened eyes on the track and is hoping to compete in both sports at the collegiate level.
It will be interesting to see where this recruitment goes.
Right now he's a bit undersized for a Power 4 conference, but there is plenty of time for him to grow in stature physically and continue to utilize his track speed on the football field that might turn him into one of the state's best prospects.