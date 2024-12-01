Arizona Gets Destroyed by Arizona State in Territorial Cup To End Season
The football season has officially ended for the Arizona Wildcats.
Coming into Saturday, they knew that the Territorial Cup would be their final contest of the campaign after they failed to secure six wins that would have qualified them for a bowl game.
Considering the expectations that were placed upon this Wildcats team coming into the year with some of their best players choosing to stay in Tucson despite the head coaching change, not even playing a postseason game was nothing short of a disaster.
The final exclamation point was put on things for Arizona.
Despite having nothing to play for outside of pride when facing Arizona State, the Wildcats could have shown up at home to beat their archrivals and potentially eliminate the Sun Devils from College Football Playoff contention.
Instead, Arizona was destroyed, 49-7.
Things went off the rails immediately for the Wildcats when the Sun Devils took the opening kickoff and went down and scored a touchdown nine plays into the contest. Then after forcing a punt on Arizona's first four plays from scrimmage, Arizona State was able to score another touchdown to take a 14-0 lead.
The misery didn't stop there, though.
Arizona State continued to dominate by forcing two more punts, a missed field goal and a turnover on downs while they scored touchdowns on five of their six possessions to go into halftime up 35-0.
Coming out of the locker room, Arizona was able to get on the board when they drove 75 yards in eight plays to score a touchdown on a Noah Fifita to Tetairoa McMillan completion.
That was it for the Wildcats.
Their next four possessions resulted in three punts and an interception, while Arizona State scored two more touchdowns to give themselves even more space on the scoreboard.
It was a brutal ending to what was a tough season in Tucson.
In what was likely the final game of his collegiate career, McMillan caught six balls for 68 yards and the lone touchdown.
Arizona will have a lot of soul searching to do this winter and spring as they try to get things going under Brent Brennan after his first year as head coach of the Wildcats was a disaster.